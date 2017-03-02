Ranveer Singh Is Having A Gala Time In Switzerland. He Is Now A 'Certified Speedster'

The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actor in a statement to news agency IANS said: "This is just spectacular, 75 seconds of pure adrenalin. As you ride on the straights, into the curves and around the high walls your nerves are tested to the limit. Thundering down the ice track at the thrilling speed of up to 150 km/hr gets your heart pumping. This action-packed adventure is something one must experience in this lifetime."
The Bajirao Mastani actor had visited Switzerland last year too. He posted several pictures while exploring the gorgeous country. During his holiday, Ranveer had tried many activities including paragliding, skydiving, wakeboarding and chocolate making.
Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati along with Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. He is also working with Zoya Akhtar on her next venture titled Gully Boy along with Alia Bhatt.
(With IANS inputs)