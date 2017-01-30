Advertisement
Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan Went To A Wedding. This Pic Of Them Is Trending

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan were at Keshav and Veena Reddy's wedding celebration in Hyderabad's Falaknuma Palace

  | January 30, 2017 13:50 IST (New Delhi)
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh also performed at the sangeet. (Image courtesy: saraalikhanx)

Actor Ranveer Singh and Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara attended a wedding in Hyderabad for which a good chunk of Bollywood also turned up. GVK scion Keshav Reddy married Veena Reddy in an elaborate ceremony on Sunday. And the pre-wedding rituals started on Saturday at Hyderabad's Taj Falaknuma Palace. There was a sangeet ceremony on January 28 which was followed by a wedding cum reception dinner on January 29. Ranveer, who also performed at the sangeet, met Sara and fan clubs shared the pictures which have now gone viral. Ranveer, 31, wore a rather jazzy piece while Sara, 23, looked dainty in Manish Malhotra couture.

Here's the pic of Ranveer and Sara which is now viral:
 


Sara will reportedly debut opposite Hrithik Roshan, 42, in director Karan Malhotra's next. Sara's debut was previously planned opposite Tiger Shroff in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2.

Meanwhile, Ranveer will soon start filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati Here's another glimpse of Sara with Sridevi:
 


Like we said before there were many more guests from Bollywood and they all seemed to have been smitten by Manish Malhotra's collection. The 51-year-old designer posed with his "favourite glamour girls." Actress Sridevi and her daughters Jhanvi and Khushi looked perfect.
 


Then there was Shilpa Shetty, who shimmered at the sangeet:
 


Sophie Choudry donned a flowy peach gown:
 


Raveena Tandon also picked a dress from Manish Malhotra's shelves:
 


Bollywood stars took out time from their schedule to attend the wedding celebrations of Sanjay and Aparna Reddy's son to the daughter of pharma baron Chinnappa Reddy.

