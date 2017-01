Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan Went To A Wedding. This Pic Of Them Is Trending

A photo posted by sara ali khan pataudi (@saraalikhanx) on Jan 27, 2017 at 11:14pm PST

Actor Ranveer Singh and Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara attended a wedding in Hyderabad for which a good chunk of Bollywood also turned up . GVK scion Keshav Reddy married Veena Reddy in an elaborate ceremony on Sunday. And the pre-wedding rituals started on Saturday at Hyderabad's Taj Falaknuma Palace. There was aceremony on January 28 which was followed by a wedding cum reception dinner on January 29. Ranveer, who also performed at the, met Sara and fan clubs shared the pictures which have now gone viral. Ranveer, 31, wore a rather jazzy piece while Sara, 23, looked dainty in Manish Malhotra couture.Sara will reportedly debut opposite Hrithik Roshan , 42, in director Karan Malhotra's next. Sara's debut was previously planned opposite Tiger Shroff in Karan Johar'sMeanwhile, Ranveer will soon start filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali'sHere's another glimpse of Sara with Sridevi:Like we said before there were many more guests from Bollywood and they all seemed to have been smitten by Manish Malhotra's collection. The 51-year-old designer posed with his "favourite glamour girls." Actress Sridevi and her daughters Jhanvi and Khushi looked perfect.Then there was Shilpa Shetty, who shimmered at theSophie Choudry donned a flowy peach gown:Raveena Tandon also picked a dress from Manish Malhotra's shelves:Bollywood stars took out time from their schedule to attend the wedding celebrations of Sanjay and Aparna Reddy's son to the daughter of pharma baron Chinnappa Reddy.