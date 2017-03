Ranveer Singh Visits Ajay Devgn And Rohit Shetty On The Sets Of Golmaal Again

Birthdays should be mad fun and glorious...a lot like our Golmaal family. Happy Birthday Rohit! pic.twitter.com/ZmXH5mR3Cx ? Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 14, 2017

Golmaal 1,2,3 and now 4!! CMON LETS DO THISSS!! The madness begins today claps for the last 4 filmssss pic.twitter.com/v5GUd2iUXN ? Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 9, 2017

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period dramatook off time to visit A jay Devgn and Rohit Shetty on the sets of their film Golmaal Again . The pictures were shared on Twitter by an unverified account purporting to be the official handle of the film. The caption reads: "Look who came visiting on the sets of #GolmaalAgain!" "Ranveer was shooting a commercial in the same studio and when he learnt that Rohit and Ajay (Devgn) were shooting on the premises, he strolled across to meet them. The trio spent half an hour chatting. Parineeti Chopra who'd worked with Ranveer earlier in Kill Dil also joined them. They spoke about Golmaal Again and comedies in general, a genre Ranveer likes," i ndianexpress.com quoted a source as saying.Last week, Ajay Devgn via a tweet revealed the entire cast of the film . Wishing Rohit Shetty on his 43rd birthday, theactor posted a photo of his 'family.'is the fourth instalment of Rohit Shetty's blockbuster comedy series that began within 2006. The original cast Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu have been joined by Tabu, Parineeti Chopra and Neil Nitin Mukesh. The shooting of the film began earlier in March.Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently on maternity leave, featured in the second and third films of the series.comes seven years afterreleased. Thefilms have been hugely successful at the box office. Golmaal Again is expected to release on Diwali this year