Ranveer Singh Visits Ajay Devgn And Rohit Shetty On The Sets Of Golmaal Again

Look who came visiting on the sets of #GolmaalAgain! @RanveerOfficial@ajaydevgn#RohitShettypic.twitter.com/MeoXIAE49S? Golmaal Again (@GolmaalMovie) March 21, 2017
Last week, Ajay Devgn via a tweet revealed the entire cast of the film. Wishing Rohit Shetty on his 43rd birthday, the Shivaay actor posted a photo of his 'Golmaal family.'
Birthdays should be mad fun and glorious...a lot like our Golmaal family. Happy Birthday Rohit! pic.twitter.com/ZmXH5mR3Cx? Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 14, 2017
Golmaal Again is the fourth instalment of Rohit Shetty's blockbuster comedy series that began with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited in 2006. The original cast Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu have been joined by Tabu, Parineeti Chopra and Neil Nitin Mukesh. The shooting of the film began earlier in March.
Golmaal 1,2,3 and now 4!! CMON LETS DO THISSS!! The madness begins today claps for the last 4 filmssss pic.twitter.com/v5GUd2iUXN? Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 9, 2017
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently on maternity leave, featured in the second and third films of the series. Golmaal Again comes seven years after Golmaal 3 released. The Golmaal films have been hugely successful at the box office. Golmaal Again is expected to release on Diwali this year.