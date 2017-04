Ranveer Singh Welcomes Katrina Kaif On Instagram In Typically Filmy Style

Der aaye Durust aaye! Welcome to the random world of Instagram @katrinakaif ! A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Apr 29, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

Katrina Kaif's Instagram had a new follower with Ranveer Singh joining in . But before that, Katrina was given a typically-Ranveer Singh style welcome on the social media platform. Total filmy. Katrina, who also recently made her debut on Facebook, is now three-day-old on Instagram and Ranveer assured that she's retained her star status in her fashionably late arrival on Instagram. "," said Ranveer. Rings a bell? For those it doesn't, Ranveer actually dubsmashed a dialogue, originally spoken by veteran actress Bindu, from Salman Khan's 1997 cult comedy. If that was not enough, Ranveer also, of course, captioned the video "! Welcome to the random world of Instagram!" Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in a film.Meanwhile, having ventured on to Instagram, Katrina Kaif just can't keep idle. From goofy pictures to setting particular fashion goals and Instagram pranks , she has experimented well already. Oh, and the Internet is swooning over her every move on Instagram.Well, Ranveer is not alone. Katrina Kaif has also previously been welcomed on Instagram by her co-star and former rumoured boyfriend Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif also shared a glimpse of her photoshoot for Peruvian photographer Mario Testino's Towel Series, which is crazy viral now . Katrina is the first Bollywood star to feature in Mario Testino's Towel Series photoshoot. "Thank you Mario Testino for the wonderful experience of shooting for the legendary Towel Series. You must come see us again soon," she wrote.Katrina Kaif was last seen inwith Sidharth Malhotra and is shooting for Salman Khan's. The Kabir Khan-directed film is a sequel to 2012 thriller. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will next be seen Zoya Akhtar's, co-starring Alia Bhatt.