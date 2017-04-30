Ranveer Singh Welcomes Katrina Kaif On Instagram In Typically Filmy Style

Meanwhile, having ventured on to Instagram, Katrina Kaif just can't keep idle. From goofy pictures to setting particular fashion goals and Instagram pranks, she has experimented well already. Oh, and the Internet is swooning over her every move on Instagram.
Well, Ranveer is not alone. Katrina Kaif has also previously been welcomed on Instagram by her co-star and former rumoured boyfriend Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt.
Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif also shared a glimpse of her photoshoot for Peruvian photographer Mario Testino's Towel Series, which is crazy viral now. Katrina is the first Bollywood star to feature in Mario Testino's Towel Series photoshoot. "Thank you Mario Testino for the wonderful experience of shooting for the legendary Towel Series. You must come see us again soon," she wrote.
Katrina Kaif was last seen in Baar Baar Dekho with Sidharth Malhotra and is shooting for Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai. The Kabir Khan-directed film is a sequel to 2012 thriller Ek Tha Tiger. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will next be seen Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, co-starring Alia Bhatt.