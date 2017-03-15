Raveena Tandon, Govinda Can Still Nail Their Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye Dance Move

Advertisement
Raveena Tandon recently posted an adorable boomerang video with Govinda. The duo were seen performing the signature step of the song Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye from their hit movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

  | March 15, 2017 14:17 IST (New Delhi)
Caption: A still from the video (Image courtesy: officialraveenatandon)

Raveena Tandon recently posted an adorable boomerang video with Govinda on social media recreating the nineties magic. In the video, Raveena and Govinda can be seen doing the signature step of the song Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye from their hit movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The video of the Akhiyon Se Goli Maare co-stars was captured backstage during a recent award function. The 42-year-old actress' caption reads: "#boomerang #zeecineawards2017 #backstage #lastminuterehearsals #sameolmasti !! #kisidiscomienjaayien #classics(sic)." Govinda and Raveena Tandon were last seen in the 2006 movie Sandwich, directed by Anees Bazmee. The duo have also featured in films such as - Waah! Tera Kya Kehna, Rajaji, Anari No 1, Pardesi Babu, Dulhe Raja and Aunty No 1.

Raveena Tandon reunited with the 53-year-old actor after a gap of 11 years for a performance at an award show which was held on March 11.

On the work front, Raveena tendon had last made a cameo appearance in Anurag Kashyap's Bombay Velvet (2015) starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar. The Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi actress will be seen returning to big screen after a gap of two years. She will next feature in Ashtar Sayed's Maatr. The movie is slated to release in April. She will also be seen in Shab, directed by Onir. The film also stars Arpita Chatterjee, Ashish Bisht,Simon Frenay and Areesz Ganddi.

Meanwhile, Govinda, who last appeared in the 2015 movie Hey Bro starring Nupur Sharma and Ganesh Acharya, is prepping up for the release of his next film titled Aa Gaya Hero. The film has been directed by Dipankar Senapati and produced by the Bhagam Bhag actor. The film also features Richa Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Murali Sharma, Makarand Deshpande and Harish Kumar in key roles.
 

