Raveena Tandon: Intention Behind Maatr Is Not Commercial Success

The trailer of Raveena Tandon's film Maatr highlights the failure of the judiciary to deliver justice in crimes against women. The 42-year-old actress said the intention behind the film is to create awareness among the audience

  | March 30, 2017 22:48 IST (New Delhi)
The trailer of Raveena Tandon's Maatr was released by the makers of the film on Thursday. The intriguing trailer of the movie highlights the failure of the judiciary to deliver justice in crimes against women. Speaking about her upcoming film, the 42-year-old actress told news agency IANS that the intention behind the film is not commercial success but to create awareness among audience. During the trailer launch of Maatr, IANS quoted her as saying "This is the need of the hour, where people should start changing their mindset about women and take action against such criminals instead of shaming the victims based on the length of their clothes."

At the trailer launch, the Ziddi actress said that she feels proud of the film industry for making more women-centric films. "It is a great time in Indian cinema where so many women oriented films are being made. I would say that this (phase) should continue," IANS quoted her as saying.

The Shool actress added that she has become 'very choosy' about her films. "I used to work in 30 films in a year during the early stage of my career. But now I have reached a point where I will do films that I completely believe in and I have no idea what I am doing next after Maatr," IANS quoted her as saying.

Maatr has been shot in Delhi and Haryana. The film, directed by Ashtar Sayyed, also features Hasan Malik, Madhur Mittal, Divya Jagdal, Shailender Goyal, Anurag Arora, Saheem Khan and Rushad Rana in key roles.

(With IANS inputs) Maatr is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 21.

Raveena Tandon, who last made a cameo appearance in Anurag Kashyap's Bombay Velvet, will next feature in Onir's film Shab.
 

 

