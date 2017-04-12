Raveena Tandon's Maatr To Release On April 21, 'All Controversies Settled'

In Maatr, Raveena, a mother, fights for justice after her daughter Tia (Alisha Khan) is raped. The film highlights the failures of Indian judiciary system to deliver justice. The trailer of the film was released last month and it's intriguing.
Watch the trailer of Maatr:
The Ashtar Sayyed-directed film has been shot in Delhi and Haryana. Maatr also features Hasan Malik, Madhur Mittal, Divya Jagdal, Shailender Goyal, Anurag Arora, Saheem Khan and Rushad Rana.
Raveena Tandon, who last featured in a cameo in Bombay Velvet, returns to the big screen after a gap of two years. Of the film and her character, Raveena told PTI: "I can feel the pain of this person that I am playing in the film. Life is the best teacher you can get. Maatr has been shot realistically and the sensitivity has been retained. I don't know commercially how well we are going to do. But if the message goes through and people stand up and take note of what's happening, we will succeed."
After Maatr, Raveena will star in Onir's film Shab. The movie also features Arpita Chatterjee, Ashish Bisht, Simon Frenay and Areesz Ganddi in key roles.
(With inputs from agencies)