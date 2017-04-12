Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Raveena Tandon's Maatr To Release On April 21, 'All Controversies Settled'

Raveena Tandon was barred from promoting Maatr as the film's producer Anjum Rizvi was reportedly accused of not clearing the dues of the artistes involved in his previous project

  | April 12, 2017 13:58 IST (New Delhi)
Maatr

Raveena Tandon in Maatr

Highlights

  • The case is settled now, informed Raveena
  • The film highlights the failures of Indian judiciary
  • Maatr is directed by Ashtar Sayyed
Actress Raveena Tandon's upcoming film Maatrwill release on April 21, reports news agency IANS. Earlier, due to non-payment issues a stay was imposed on the film's promotions. Anjum Rizvi, the producer of Maatr, was accused of not clearing the dues of the artistes involved in his previous project and therefore, a stay was imposed on the promotions, said a mid-day report. However, Mr Rizvi told IANS that the case is settled now and his lead actress Raveena Tandon said, "The case has been settled and we have got the NOC. Now the movie shall release on April 21. The rumours of any more issues are fake and we have no more troubles in proceeding," reports IANS.

In Maatr, Raveena, a mother, fights for justice after her daughter Tia (Alisha Khan) is raped. The film highlights the failures of Indian judiciary system to deliver justice. The trailer of the film was released last month and it's intriguing.

Watch the trailer of Maatr:
 

The Ashtar Sayyed-directed film has been shot in Delhi and Haryana. Maatr also features Hasan Malik, Madhur Mittal, Divya Jagdal, Shailender Goyal, Anurag Arora, Saheem Khan and Rushad Rana.

Raveena Tandon, who last featured in a cameo in Bombay Velvet, returns to the big screen after a gap of two years. Of the film and her character, Raveena told PTI: "I can feel the pain of this person that I am playing in the film. Life is the best teacher you can get. Maatr has been shot realistically and the sensitivity has been retained. I don't know commercially how well we are going to do. But if the message goes through and people stand up and take note of what's happening, we will succeed."

After Maatr, Raveena will star in Onir's film Shab. The movie also features Arpita Chatterjee, Ashish Bisht, Simon Frenay and Areesz Ganddi in key roles.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement