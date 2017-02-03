Advertisement
Regina Cassandra 'Excited' About Her Bollywood Debut Opposite Amitabh Bachchan

Regina Cassandra is making her Bollywood debut in Amitabh Bachchan's film Aankhen 2 and said she is looking forward to working with him.

  | February 03, 2017 08:35 IST (New Delhi)
Regina Cassandra

Regina Cassandra was the showstopper for Sailesh Singhania at the Lakme Fashion Week

South actress Regina Cassandra has told news agency IANS that she is 'excited' about her Bollywood debut in Aankhen 2 starring Amitabh Bachchan. "I am really excited. It's my first film here so there has to be a mark that needs to be created. Everyone is waiting to see what you can do and what you can't," said the 28-year-old actress to IANS. Regina also added that the prospect of working with the Piku star doesn't scare her. "I know that in this field you need to learn from your seniors and I want to see my seniors in action. So I am really excited," Regina told IANS. The Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitam actress said that Mr Bachchan was an 'amazing human being'.

Describing her venture into Bollywood as a new step, Regina Cassandra told IANS: "I won't use the word re-launch but it's definitely a different step altogether and taking another step is about going out of my comfort zone and doing different things."

When asked about the difference between Hindi and Southern film industry, Regina said: "Bollywood is a whole different ball game altogether. In terms of everything, I think it's larger. I started as a child artiste in south and I hadn't have to think about what I have to wear and who I grew up with. Now, I am already an established name in the south. There's something that I already need to maintain when I come here."

Regina Cassandra was the showstopper for Hyderabad-based designer Sailesh Singhania at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai on Thursday. The actress walked the ramp wearing a purple and gold saree paired with a purple sleeveless blouse and ruffled cape.

The Anees Bazmee-directed Aakhen 2 is expected to release around Diwali this year. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Ileana D'Cruz in lead roles.

(With IANS inputs)
 

