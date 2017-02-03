Regina Cassandra 'Excited' About Her Bollywood Debut Opposite Amitabh Bachchan

Describing her venture into Bollywood as a new step, Regina Cassandra told IANS: "I won't use the word re-launch but it's definitely a different step altogether and taking another step is about going out of my comfort zone and doing different things."
When asked about the difference between Hindi and Southern film industry, Regina said: "Bollywood is a whole different ball game altogether. In terms of everything, I think it's larger. I started as a child artiste in south and I hadn't have to think about what I have to wear and who I grew up with. Now, I am already an established name in the south. There's something that I already need to maintain when I come here."
Regina Cassandra was the showstopper for Hyderabad-based designer Sailesh Singhania at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai on Thursday. The actress walked the ramp wearing a purple and gold saree paired with a purple sleeveless blouse and ruffled cape.
The Anees Bazmee-directed Aakhen 2 is expected to release around Diwali this year. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Ileana D'Cruz in lead roles.
(With IANS inputs)