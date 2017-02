Reload Done. Sidharth Malhotra And Jacqueline Share Pics

It's a wrap ! Thank you #RELOAD team for making this experience fun n positive, big love @jacquelinef143 @roo_cha Raj n DK #August25 A photo posted by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Feb 2, 2017 at 3:10am PST

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez have wrapped the shoot for their upcoming action film. The movie has been directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, who are known for hits such asand. The duo had last directed the 2014 movie. The 32-year-old actor shared a group photograph of the film crew on social media. The caption read: 'It's a wrap'. Theactress also shared pictures with the director and the entire team., directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, is scheduled to release in theatres on August 25.Check out the pictures shared byactor andactress after the wrap of their movie's shoot.was earlier reported to be a sequel to Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif's 2014 movie, however theactor and the movie directors dismissed the rumours.Sidharth Malhotra has two more upcoming films this year - Mohit Suri'soppositeactress Alia Bhatt and also remake of Yash Chopra's 1969 murder mysteryalong withactress Sonakshi Sinha.Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in 2016 filmopposite Tiger Shroff and her upcoming films are action-comedydirected by David Dhawan and Tarun Mansukhani's next oppositeactor Sushant Singh Raput.Jacqueline Fernandez had recently made her debut on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan with herco-star Sidharth Malhotra.