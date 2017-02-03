Reload Done. Sidharth Malhotra And Jacqueline Share Pics

Check out the pictures shared by Kapoor & Sons actor and Brothers actress after the wrap of their movie's shoot.
Don't think I forgot about you DK!! where did your hair go? #reload#august25https://t.co/csbHTMwiOFpic.twitter.com/mjhgWIXEOh? Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) February 3, 2017
Reload was earlier reported to be a sequel to Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif's 2014 movie Bang Bang!, however the Student Of The Year actor and the movie directors dismissed the rumours.
Sidharth Malhotra has two more upcoming films this year - Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 3 opposite Dear Zindagi actress Alia Bhatt and also remake of Yash Chopra's 1969 murder mystery Ittefaq along with Dabangg actress Sonakshi Sinha.
Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in 2016 film A Flying Jatt opposite Tiger Shroff and her upcoming films are action-comedy Judwaa 2 directed by David Dhawan and Tarun Mansukhani's next opposite M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story actor Sushant Singh Raput.
Jacqueline Fernandez had recently made her debut on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan with her Reload co-star Sidharth Malhotra.