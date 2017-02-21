Replug: Salman Khan At Neil Nitin Mukesh's Wedding Reception

Here are some pictures of Salman Khan from Neil Nitin Mukesh's reception:
Neil's Wazir co-star Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan were among the early arrivals. Actress Rekha, who wore a gold kanjivaram sari, blessed the new bride.
Neil's other popular co-stars such as Katrina Kaif (from New York) also came to the reception. Katrina Kaif wore a Shyamal & Bhumika sari. Actress Bipasha Basu, Neil's Players co-star, opted for a cheery Anushree Reddy lehenga, which her husband Karan Singh Grover opted for an experimental look in Shantanu And Nikhil outfit. Salman's rumoured girlfriend, Romanian television personality Iulia Vantur came dressed in Sabyasachi ensemble.
There were more members from Neil Nitin Mukesh's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo family - director Sooraj Barjatya, Armaan Kohli and Swara Bhaskar.
More guests from the film fraternity were Mohenjo Daro actress Pooja Hegde in Anita Dongre; Shriya Saran and Sophie Choudry in Manish Malhotra.
Meanwhile, this is how Neil Nitin Mukesh introduced his wife to his fans on social media:
Neil Nitin Mukesh was last seen in 2016 film Wazir directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The actor has signed up for Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 4 co-starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu; and Madhur Bhandarkar's Indu Sarkaar.