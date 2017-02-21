Advertisement
Replug: Salman Khan At Neil Nitin Mukesh's Wedding Reception

Neil Nitin Mukesh's wedding reception was hosted on Friday. Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif were in attendance

  | February 21, 2017 10:27 IST (New Delhi)
Neil Nitin Mukesh

Salman Khan at Neil Nitin Mukesh's Reception

Superstar Salman Khan attended actor Neil Nitin Mukesh's wedding reception in Mumbai on February 17 and has been on the top of trends list ever since. The 51-year-old superstar worked with Neil in Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ratan Dhan Pato which released in 2015. Salman Khan wore a suit and was greeted by the groom at the entrance. Neil's father Nitin Mukesh looked overjoyed for having Salman over as guest. Neil Nitin Mukesh, 35, married 28-year-old Rukmini Sahay in an elaborate wedding ceremony stretched over for three days in Udaipur. The couple and their families stayed together and all their pre-wedding rituals such as haldi were organized together.

Here are some pictures of Salman Khan from Neil Nitin Mukesh's reception:
 
neil salman

Neil Nitin Mukesh extended a warn welcome to Salman Khan

salman khan nitin mukesh

Nitin Mukesh ushered Salman Khan into the venue


Neil's Wazir co-star Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan were among the early arrivals. Actress Rekha, who wore a gold kanjivaram sari, blessed the new bride.
 
bachchan rekha

Celebs at Neil Nitin Mukesh's reception in Mumbai


Neil's other popular co-stars such as Katrina Kaif (from New York) also came to the reception. Katrina Kaif wore a Shyamal & Bhumika sari. Actress Bipasha Basu, Neil's Players co-star, opted for a cheery Anushree Reddy lehenga, which her husband Karan Singh Grover opted for an experimental look in Shantanu And Nikhil outfit. Salman's rumoured girlfriend, Romanian television personality Iulia Vantur came dressed in Sabyasachi ensemble.
 
katrina bipasha

Katrina worked with Neil in New York while Bipasha is his co-star from Players


There were more members from Neil Nitin Mukesh's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo family - director Sooraj Barjatya, Armaan Kohli and Swara Bhaskar.

 
neil nitin mukesh

Neil's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo family


More guests from the film fraternity were Mohenjo Daro actress Pooja Hegde in Anita Dongre; Shriya Saran and Sophie Choudry in Manish Malhotra.

 
neil nitin mukesh reception

Pooja Hegde wore an Anita Dongre outfit while Shriya and Sophie put their faith in Manish Malhotra


Meanwhile, this is how Neil Nitin Mukesh introduced his wife to his fans on social media:
 
 

MRS. RUKMINI NEIL MUKESH

A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) on



Neil Nitin Mukesh was last seen in 2016 film Wazir directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The actor has signed up for Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 4 co-starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu; and Madhur Bhandarkar's Indu Sarkaar.

