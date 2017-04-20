Rishi Kapoor Ko Dhoondte Reh Jaoge In Old Pic Of Father Raj Kapoor

My childhood chaperone Dwarka(right) with dad and Dattaramji(music director) Please see from where I am peeping. I was a compulsive riot lol pic.twitter.com/ThxK9dzH7u ? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 20, 2017

Kaancha Cheena and Rauf Lala lounging together way back at Raju Bansal's home,way back in the 90's,Lol! pic.twitter.com/BgxbVld4wA ? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 26, 2017

Been a satisfying journey! MNJ-K&S. Adolescence to old age! pic.twitter.com/Q9Ax9wi9UP ? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 22, 2016

Shashi Kapoor. Many Happy Returns of the Day uncle! God Bless! pic.twitter.com/crLUBR3v5H ? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 17, 2017