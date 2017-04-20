Rishi Kapoor Ko Dhoondte Reh Jaoge In Old Pic Of Father Raj Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor said his peek-a-boo appearance was like a "ritual" when photographs were taken.
My childhood chaperone Dwarka(right) with dad and Dattaramji(music director) Please see from where I am peeping. I was a compulsive riot lol pic.twitter.com/ThxK9dzH7u? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 20, 2017
Raj Kapoor and Dattaram Wadkar must have caught up to discuss work. Mr Wadkar composed music for Raj Kapoor films in the Fifties and the Sixties.
Rishi Kapoor, who is known to be very outspoken on Twitter, has his Twitter media loaded with blasts from the past. He recently featured in a throwback pic with "Kancha Cheena" Sanjay Dutt. "Back in the Nineties," he wrote for this picture.
Kaancha Cheena and Rauf Lala lounging together way back at Raju Bansal's home,way back in the 90's,Lol! pic.twitter.com/BgxbVld4wA? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 26, 2017
Rishi Kapoor, who was last seen in Shakun Batra's Kapoor And Sons, summarised his entire career in a photograph. "Been a satisfying journey," he wrote. He made his acting debut with 1970's Mera Naam Joker, starred and directed by his father.
Been a satisfying journey! MNJ-K&S. Adolescence to old age! pic.twitter.com/Q9Ax9wi9UP? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 22, 2016
Meanwhile, there also arrived a throwback picture featuring Shashi Kapoor on the actor's 64th birthday in March. "Many Happy Returns of the Day uncle! God Bless," he wrote.
Shashi Kapoor. Many Happy Returns of the Day uncle! God Bless! pic.twitter.com/crLUBR3v5H? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 17, 2017
Rishi Kapoor welcomed this year releasing his autobiography, in which he made explosive revelations about his father's affair with Nargis and his co-star Amitabh Bachchan. Rishi Kapoor will next be seen in a small role in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Manto, which went on floors last month.