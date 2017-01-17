Rishi Kapoor Reveals Dad Raj Kapoor's Alleged Affairs With His Heroines

Rishi Kapoor also writes about actress Vyjayanthimala, who denied rumours of an affair with Raj Kapoor. They co-starred in films like Sangam. "I remember moving into the Natraj Hotel on Marine Drive with my mom during the time Papa was involved with Vyjayanthimala. From the hotel, we shifted for two months into an apartment in Chitrakoot. My father had bought the apartment for Mom and us. He did all he could to woo her back, but my mother wouldn't give in until he had ended that chapter of his life," Rishi Kapoor writes.
He recalls being 'livid' when Vyjayanthimala, now 83, alleged that Raj Kapoor 'manufactured the romance because of his hunger for publicity.' Rishi Kapoor writes in his book: "She had no right to distort facts just because he was no longer around to defend the truth... But I can say with absolute certainty that if Papa had been alive, she wouldn't have denied the affair so blatantly or called him publicity hungry."
"When I finally got over the fear of my father, it was replaced by an indescribable love and respect that just kept growing, especially after I had the opportunity to work closely with him. For me, Raj Kapoor was both father and guru, the person who taught me everything I know about my craft. I worked with him in three movies, the most for any actor after Nargisji," Rishi Kapoor writes. He was directed by his father in the films Mera Naam Joker, Bobby and Heena.
Rishi Kapoor visited the Tirupati temple over the weekend in aid of his book:
Tirupati. With friends Subba Rao and Jairam this afternoon. Presented my first copy to the Lord. Feel Blessed! pic.twitter.com/X0g3W8KVd9? Rishi Kapoor -"Book" (@chintskap) January 15, 2017
The title of his autobiography is taken from a song from his 1975 film Khel Khel Mein, co-starring actress Neetu Singh who he later married. Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's son Ranbir is one of Bollywood's leading actors.
(With inputs from PTI)