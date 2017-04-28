Rishi Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic With Vinod Khanna From Good Old Eena Meena Deeka Days

Here's what Rishi Kapoor posted:
In fun times. When VK played AB, I played VK and Juhi played RK. Only David Dhawan could think this! pic.twitter.com/nmNH80NXZr? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 28, 2017
After the funeral, Rishi Kapoor, who has co-starred with Vinod Khanna in other films like Amar Akbar Anthony and Chandni, in a series of tweets, rallied against "actors of this generation," for not attending Mr Khanna's last rites. "Shameful. Not one actor of this generation attended Vinod Khanna's funeral. And that too he has worked with them. Must learn to respect," he tweeted. He also explained that if his wife Neetu Singh and son Ranbir Kapoor would have been in the country, they would have made to Mr Khanna's funeral.
Read Rishi Kapoor's tweets here:
Shameful. Not ONE actor of this generation attended Vinod Khanna's funeral. And that too he has worked with them. Must learn to respect.? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 27, 2017
Why this? Including mine and thereafter.When I die, I must be prepared.None will shoulder me. Very very angry with today's so called stars.? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 27, 2017
Yes it has been expressed earlier on social media my wife and Ranbir are out of the country. Would never had been reason not to be there? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 27, 2017
Angry. Met so many chamcha people last night at Priyanka Chopra's do last night. Few at Vinod's. So fuckn transparent. So angry with them.? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 27, 2017
As 'mark of respect,' filmmaker Karan Johar had cancelled the premiere of his film Baahubali: The Conclusion, which was scheduled in Mumbai on Thursday.
Vinod Khanna, the star of films like Achanak, Hera Pheri, Haath Ki Safai, Mera Gaon Mera Desh and Muqqadar Ka Sikander was admitted to HN Reliance Foundation and Research Centre on March 31. He was the BJP MP from Gurdaspur, Punjab.