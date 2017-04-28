Rishi Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic With Vinod Khanna From Good Old Eena Meena Deeka Days

In fun times. When VK played AB, I played VK and Juhi played RK. Only David Dhawan could think this! pic.twitter.com/nmNH80NXZr ? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 28, 2017

Shameful. Not ONE actor of this generation attended Vinod Khanna's funeral. And that too he has worked with them. Must learn to respect. ? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 27, 2017

Why this? Including mine and thereafter.When I die, I must be prepared.None will shoulder me. Very very angry with today's so called stars. ? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 27, 2017

Yes it has been expressed earlier on social media my wife and Ranbir are out of the country. Would never had been reason not to be there ? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 27, 2017