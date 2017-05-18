Rishi Kapoor Tweets About Collaboration With Amitabh Bachchan. Details Here

On Twitter, Rishi Kapoor, who had made explosive confessions about being overshadowed by Amitabh Bachchan in the Seventies and Eighties, wrote: "Wonderful to work again with the Legendary Amitabh Bachchan. Thank you Amitji, it never felt (like) the 26 years old hiatus. We connected instantly."
Rishi Kapoor tweet reveals that he seems to have overcome certain upsetting emotions concerning his colleague Amitabh Bachchan, about whom he opened up in his biography. "To go back to Amitabh, I must confess there is still a lingering issue I have with Amitabh Bachchan. A big disadvantage of working in an all-star movie in those days was that everybody only wanted to make action films, which automatically meant that the star who could carry off action with the most flair would get the meatiest part. That's how, with the exception of Kabhi Kabhie, which was a romantic film, none of the multi-starrers I featured in had an author-backed role for me. Directors and writers unfailingly reserved their strongest, pivotal roles for Amitabh Bachchan. And it wasn't just me. Shashi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna faced it too," Mr Kapoor mentioned in Khullam Khulla.
Meanwhile, the Bollywood Hungama report also states that Big B and Mr Kapoor's new film will be directed by Umesh Shukla, who has previously helmed OMG Oh My God and worked with Mr Kapoor in All Is Well. The film, as the title suggests, will be based on Gujarati playwright Somya Joshi's work.
Meanwhile, Big B will reportedly portray a 102-old-father Dattaraya Vakharia, who is rather experimental with his ideas and still wants to explore new avenues in life while Mr Kapoor will be seen as his 75-year-old son Babu, who takes measured steps in life and is a sceptic. According to Bollywood Hungama, heavy prosthetics will be used for Big B's look as a 102-year-old in the film.
The Kapoor And Sons actor had informed fans and followers about a probable collaboration with Big B with a tweet earlier this month. That was when he had begun going through the script of the film. "Started reading the script with the team. For further details ,stay tuned," wrote Mr Kapoor.
Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is fresh from the release of Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar 3 and is also working on Thugs Of Hindostan, the film with Aamir Khan. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in 2016 drama Kapoor And Sons, in which he played a 90-year-old grandfather.