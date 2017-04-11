Rishi Kapoor's Tweet On Pakistan Provokes Abuse, Actor Says 'Mind Your Language'

Sorry India.Tried to broker peace via actors,films,sports etc..with Pakistan,but they just want hatred,so be it!Taali do haath se bajti hai!? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 10, 2017
Mind your language young lady! Surely your parents did not teach you to speak to elders this way? https://t.co/btm5Kn8fQj? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 10, 2017
I was talking about your language not morality. Perhaps that's the way you address elders there https://t.co/augGKGwTfK? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 10, 2017
A second woman who posted an abusive message to Rishi Kapoor was described by him as "Another well educated girl." He then complained about those who "make tweets unavailable when exposed" - he probably can't see the offending tweets now because he's blocked what he calls 'trollers and abusers.'
These girls abuse and when exposed they make their tweets unavailable. Such is their conviction lol? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 10, 2017
A third user who tweeted to him saying "There are some people like you and me on both sides who want peace and, inshallah, we will get one day" received an approving response from the actor:
Atta girl!This should be the spirit! An eye for an eye will only make the world blind! Build bridges,not walls! https://t.co/TShXRuMxcC? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 10, 2017
Rishi Kapoor's original tweet was likely referring to one he posted last week asking that Pakistani cricketers be allowed to play in the ongoing Indian Premier League tournament.
Mr Kapoor has been criticized in the past for posting abusive tweets to women.
First abuse women via. DM and then abuse Parsi community on Twitter. That's oldie Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor @chintskap for you ppl. pic.twitter.com/SGZ6mzb3AN? Tejan Shrivastava (@BeingTeJan) March 6, 2017
Rishi Kapoor, star of films such as Bobby, Rafoo Chakkar, Amar Akbar Anthony and Chandni, was last seen in 2016 hit Kapoor And Sons. He also released his autobiography, titled Khullam Khulla, last year, in which he wrote about his father Raj Kapoor's affair with Nargis, his frequent co-star Amitabh Bachchan and meeting underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim.