Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza's Anniversary Posts Will Melt Your Heart

Actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary today and the couple wished each other with adorable posts on Instagram. Riteish, 38, shared a throwback picture from their wedding day and said: "I look at you and find myself, a stronger self, a better self, a happy self, a blessed self." Genelia, 29, who also shared a throwback picture and wrote: "I will always hold onto you so tight and that's because I know something so amazing doesn't happen twice. Thank you for changing the meaning of "Home" from a place to a person for me."Take a look at Genelia and Riteish's Insta-love story here:Genelia and Riteish keep their fans and followers updated with cute posts on Instagram and we love it:Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza first co-starred in 2003 film. They also worked together inwhich released in 2004 and their last film together was 2012'sRiteish and Genelia got married in 2012 and their first son, whom they've named Riaan, was born in 2014. The couple welcomed their second son, Rahyl, in June last year.Riteish was seen in 2016 filmsand. His upcoming films areand. As for Genelia, theactress last featured in 2012 filmsand(in Telugu). She had cameos in the moviesand