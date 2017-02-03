Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza's Anniversary Posts Will Melt Your Heart

Take a look at Genelia and Riteish's Insta-love story here:
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza first co-starred in 2003 film Tujhe Meri Kasam. They also worked together in Masti which released in 2004 and their last film together was 2012's Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya.
Riteish and Genelia got married in 2012 and their first son, whom they've named Riaan, was born in 2014. The couple welcomed their second son, Rahyl, in June last year.
Riteish was seen in 2016 films Housefull 3, Great Grand Masti and Banjo. His upcoming films are Bank Chor and Mauli. As for Genelia, the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actress last featured in 2012 films Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya and Naa Ishtam (in Telugu). She had cameos in the movies Jai Ho, Lai Bhaari and Force 2.