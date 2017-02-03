Advertisement
Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza's Anniversary Posts Will Melt Your Heart

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza shared throwback pictures on their 5th wedding anniversary

  | February 03, 2017 17:50 IST (New Delhi)
Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh shared a picture from his wedding (courtesy: riteishd)

Actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary today and the couple wished each other with adorable posts on Instagram. Riteish, 38, shared a throwback picture from their wedding day and said: "I look at you and find myself, a stronger self, a better self, a happy self, a blessed self." Genelia, 29, who also shared a throwback picture and wrote: "I will always hold onto you so tight and that's because I know something so amazing doesn't happen twice. Thank you for changing the meaning of "Home" from a place to a person for me."

Take a look at Genelia and Riteish's Insta-love story here:
 

 


Genelia and Riteish keep their fans and followers updated with cute posts on Instagram and we love it:
 
 

My most Favourite person in the whole world... #HappyBirthdaySpecial

A photo posted by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on


 
 

Thank you @riteishd for being the best friend to me... #happyfriendsday

A photo posted by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on


Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza first co-starred in 2003 film Tujhe Meri Kasam. They also worked together in Masti which released in 2004 and their last film together was 2012's Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya.

Riteish and Genelia got married in 2012 and their first son, whom they've named Riaan, was born in 2014. The couple welcomed their second son, Rahyl, in June last year.
 
 

Happy Diwali, Happy Padwa & prosperous new year to all.

A photo posted by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on



Riteish was seen in 2016 films Housefull 3, Great Grand Masti and Banjo. His upcoming films are Bank Chor and Mauli. As for Genelia, the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actress last featured in 2012 films Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya and Naa Ishtam (in Telugu). She had cameos in the movies Jai Ho, Lai Bhaari and Force 2.
 

