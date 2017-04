Riteish Deshmukh Shares An Adorable Throwback Picture Of Abhishek Bachchan

@bachchan A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on Apr 26, 2017 at 6:12am PDT

Actor Riteish Deshmukh shared an adorable throwback picture of the Bachchan family on social media. In the black and white photograph shared by the 38-year-old actor, theceremony of Abhishek Bachchan can be seen taking place. Amitabh Bachchan, along with Jaya Bachchan looks quite happy in the adorable picture. Riteish Deshmukh has co-starred with Abhishek Bachchan in films such as - Rohan Sippy's(2005) , Ram Gopal Varma's(2004) and Sajid-Farhad's(2016). The duo also made a cameo appearance in 2005 filmstarring Vivek Oberoi, Ayesha Takia, Mahima Chaudhary and Boman Irani.See the adorable picture shared by Riteish Deshmukh below:Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in the 2016 movieopposite Nargis Fakhri. The film, directed by Ravi Jadhav, was declared a flop at the box office. The Humshakals actor will next be seen in Bank Chor , co-starring Vivek Oberoi and Rhea Chakraborty. The film, which is a comedy thriller, will release in a 16D version along with virtual reality and augmented reality formats. The makers of the film released the first poster ofon March 31. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on June 16. Riteish Deshmukh will also feature in Marathi film, titled Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Sajid-Farhad's Housefull 3 . The film, which was the third installment of thefilm series, also featured Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri and Lisa Haydon. The 41-year-old actor is committed to working with Ronnie Screwvala in his next venture. His other upcoming projects are - Prabhu Deva's, Priyadarshan'sand Nishikant Kamat's next project.