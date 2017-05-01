Riya Sen's Provocative Post Is A Lesson In How To Go Viral

Riya Sen's now viral post:
The picture has been clicked by celebrity photographer Munna Singh, whose Instagram profile also has the portfolios of actresses Patralekhaa, Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Leone.
Riya Sen is the younger daughter of actress Moon Moon Sen and sister of Manorama Six Feet Under actress Raima Sen. Riya started her career in Tamil films. She starred in 1999 film Taj Mahal, co-starring Manoj and Revathi. Her Bollywood debut was 2001's Style with Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan. She is best known for Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Jhankar Beats, Shaadi No. 1, Apna Sapna Money Money and Paying Guests.
Riya Sen has several Bengali films to her credit, including the acclaimed Noukadubi and Jaatishwar. She also made several South films like Ananthabhadram in Malayalam, and Nenu Meeku Telusa...? in Telugu. In 2016, she starred in two Bengali films - Hero 420 and Dark Chocolate.
Riya Sen was last seen in short Hindi film Lonely Girl, directed by Saurabh Varma. Her last full-fledged role in Bollywood was in 2013's Rabba Main Kya Karoon.