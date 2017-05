Riya Sen's Provocative Post Is A Lesson In How To Go Viral

The French manicure A post shared by Riya Sen Dev Varma (@riyasendv) on Apr 26, 2017 at 7:16pm PDT

A photo actress Riya Sen posted on her Instagram account last week snowballed into traffic-stopping viralness over the weekend. The picture is ostensible to show off Riya's French manicure - at least, that's what her caption says - but it's evident from the comments the post received that nobody was looking at her nails. Some users who commented said the 36-year-old actress' intentions were suspect, that she never meant for her manicure to be the centerpiece of the provocative picture given that she's plainly wearing very little in it. Riya Sen's post has been 'liked' over 7,000 times and comments vary from appreciative ones that say 'awesome' or 'nice' to disapproval and censure. One comment calls the photo a 'publicity stunt,' another says outright, "You shouldn't have posed this does not suite 'u' (sic)."The picture has been clicked by celebrity photographer Munna Singh, whose Instagram profile also has the portfolios of actresses Patralekhaa, Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Leone.Riya Sen is the younger daughter of actress Moon Moon Sen and sister ofactress Raima Sen. Riya started her career in Tamil films. She starred in 1999 film, co-starring Manoj and Revathi. Her Bollywood debut was 2001'swith Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan. She is best known forandRiya Sen has several Bengali films to her credit, including the acclaimed Noukadubi and Jaatishwar. She also made several South films likein Malayalam, andin Telugu. In 2016, she starred in two Bengali films -andRiya Sen was last seen in short Hindi film, directed by Saurabh Varma. Her last full-fledged role in Bollywood was in 2013's