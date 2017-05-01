Advertisement
Riya Sen's Provocative Post Is A Lesson In How To Go Viral

Riya Sen instagrammed a provocative picture last week which is now viral. Users say it's a 'publicity stunt'

  | May 01, 2017 12:40 IST (New Delhi)
Riya Sen

Riya Sen was last seen in shot film Lonely Girl. (Image courtesy: Riya Sen

A photo actress Riya Sen posted on her Instagram account last week snowballed into traffic-stopping viralness over the weekend. The picture is ostensible to show off Riya's French manicure - at least, that's what her caption says - but it's evident from the comments the post received that nobody was looking at her nails. Some users who commented said the 36-year-old actress' intentions were suspect, that she never meant for her manicure to be the centerpiece of the provocative picture given that she's plainly wearing very little in it. Riya Sen's post has been 'liked' over 7,000 times and comments vary from appreciative ones that say 'awesome' or 'nice' to disapproval and censure. One comment calls the photo a 'publicity stunt,' another says outright, "You shouldn't have posed this does not suite 'u' (sic)."

Riya Sen's now viral post:
 
 

The French manicure

A post shared by Riya Sen Dev Varma (@riyasendv) on



The picture has been clicked by celebrity photographer Munna Singh, whose Instagram profile also has the portfolios of actresses Patralekhaa, Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Leone.

Riya Sen is the younger daughter of actress Moon Moon Sen and sister of Manorama Six Feet Under actress Raima Sen. Riya started her career in Tamil films. She starred in 1999 film Taj Mahal, co-starring Manoj and Revathi. Her Bollywood debut was 2001's Style with Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan. She is best known for Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Jhankar Beats, Shaadi No. 1, Apna Sapna Money Money and Paying Guests.

Riya Sen has several Bengali films to her credit, including the acclaimed Noukadubi and Jaatishwar. She also made several South films like Ananthabhadram in Malayalam, and Nenu Meeku Telusa...? in Telugu. In 2016, she starred in two Bengali films - Hero 420 and Dark Chocolate.

Riya Sen was last seen in short Hindi film Lonely Girl, directed by Saurabh Varma. Her last full-fledged role in Bollywood was in 2013's Rabba Main Kya Karoon.

 

