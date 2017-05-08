Rohan Mehra, Son Of Vinod Mehra, Is Trending. Here's Why

Happy Halloween from the 1920s #Roaring20s #Halloween A post shared by Rohan Vinod Mehra (@rohanmehra) on Oct 31, 2016 at 11:05pm PDT

Rohan Mehra, late actor Vinod Mehra's son, is trending and here's everything you want to know about Rohan, who will debut in Bollywood with, in December this year. Directed by Gauravv K Chawla, the film is about the dark world that lies beneath the Indian stock market. Looks like Rohan is already prepping for the release of the film. He shared the poster of the film on Instagram and wrote, "This is where it begins. #Baazaar #Mumbai #MysteryMan #December2017". In fact, the first look of the film, which also features Saif Ali Khan in a prominent role, was shared by the director last week.Incidentally, Rohan's sister, Soniya Mehra, made her debut in Bollywood in 2007 with the film. Directed by Anant Mahadevan, the film was a remake of the 1972 hit film. However, we haven't seen much of Soniya after her debut film. Rohan and Soniya are Mr Mehra's children from his third wife Kiran. Mr Mehra died of a heart attack in 1990, when both Rohan and Soniya were toddlers. They moved to Kenya with their mother soon after. Soniya later went to the UK to pursue her higher studies.Apart from Rohan's interests in films, he is also a talented photographer. Shots from his travel around the world mark are a regular in his Instagram page. Rohan is rumoured to be dating Disney star Tara Sutaria, who will make her Bollywood debut with the sequel of 2012'sRohan will be launched underdirector Nikkhil Advani's banner. InSaif Ali Khan plays a rich business tycoon. In the recently released poster, an ageing Saif Ali Khan is neatly suited. He looks intensely in the camera. There is also a silhouette of Rohan Mehra. The poster is set against the backdrop of the cityscape of a busy Mumbai. The tagline of the film reads,Here's a look at the poster.is reported to be loosely based on Michael Douglas'and Leonardo Di Caprio's. The film was reportedly offered to Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar earlier. Later, there were also reports of the film being shelved.