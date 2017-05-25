Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Sachin: A Billion Dreams Preview: A Glimpse Into Sachin Tendulkar's Life

Sachin: A Billion Dreams, directed by Emmy-nominated British filmmaker James Erskine, is a biopic on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar

  | May 25, 2017 21:32 IST (New Delhi)
Sachin: A Billion Dreams

Sachin: A Billion Dreams: Sachin Tendulkar in a still from the film

Highlights

  • The film features real footage, including clips from his matches
  • Sachin Tendulkar held a special screening of the film on Tuesday
  • The film will also release in Marathi, English, Tamil and Telugu
Sachin: A Billion Dreams is all set to release in theatres on Friday. The film, directed by Emmy-nominated British filmmaker James Erskine, is a biopic on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin: A Billion Dreams will track Sachin's journey from an aspiring cricketer to one of the greatest batsman. The trailer of the film was unveiled on April 13 and ever since it has piqued the interest of the audience. The trailer features a younger version of the cricketer. It begins with his adventures and goes on to show how Sachin Tendulkar's life changed forever. The trailer features real footage, including clips from his matches, interviews with colleagues and family and cricketers Virat Kohli and M S Dhoni.

Watch the trailer of Sachin: A Billion Dreams here:
 


Ahead of the release, Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sonam Kapoor shared their excitement on social media for Sachin's film, wishing him the best.

Sachin Tendulkar held a special screening of Sachin: A Billion Dreams for the cricket fraternity and Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday.

Last week, Sachin Tendulkar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform the him about his upcoming film Sachin: A Billion Dreams. After his meet, he tweeted: "Briefed our honorable PM Narendra Modi about the film and received his blessings."

In a recent interview to AFP, Sachin Tendulkar said: "I am used to seeing myself on a big screen inside the stadium, not inside a movie theatre."

Sachin: A Billion Dreams will also release in Marathi, English, Tamil and Telugu.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement