Sachin: A Billion Dreams Preview: A Glimpse Into Sachin Tendulkar's Life

Watch the trailer of Sachin: A Billion Dreams here:
Ahead of the release, Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sonam Kapoor shared their excitement on social media for Sachin's film, wishing him the best.
Sachin Tendulkar held a special screening of Sachin: A Billion Dreams for the cricket fraternity and Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday.
Last week, Sachin Tendulkar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform the him about his upcoming film Sachin: A Billion Dreams. After his meet, he tweeted: "Briefed our honorable PM Narendra Modi about the film and received his blessings."
In a recent interview to AFP, Sachin Tendulkar said: "I am used to seeing myself on a big screen inside the stadium, not inside a movie theatre."
Sachin: A Billion Dreams will also release in Marathi, English, Tamil and Telugu.