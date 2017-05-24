Sachin: A Billion Dreams - Priyanka Chopra And Ranveer Singh Cheer For Sachin Tendulkar

Ranveer Singh also sent his best wishes across for the legendary cricketer in his own quirky style. At the end of the video, the Lootera actor, who is seen sporting Indian team's jersey, chanted "Sachin, Sachin."
Theatres turning into stadiums! #sachinabilliondreams#3daystosachin@sachin_rtpic.twitter.com/2A619o2ccl? Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 23, 2017
Sachin Tendulkar was left 'speechless' after watching Ranveer Singh's video. He wrote: "A billion rounds of applause for this video! You always leave me speechless with your energy levels @ranveerofficial. Thanks for your wishes."
A billion rounds of applause for this video! You always leave me speechless with your energy levels @ranveerofficial. Thanks for your wishes https://t.co/SEAkt2txF0? sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 24, 2017
Actor Farhan Akhtar also posted a sweet message for Sachin Tendulkar along with a picture of a magazine cover autographed by him.
See how other Bollywood celebrities wished the 'God Of Cricket.'
@sachin_rt you have been my childhood hero & inspiration. Looking forward to watching you in #SachinABillionDreams! #5DaysToSachinpic.twitter.com/Aa2ShNxh2R? Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 21, 2017
.@sachin_rt thank you for inspiring us to strive towards excellence. Sending you my best wishes for #SachinABillionDreams. #6DaysToSachinpic.twitter.com/pYn3obyxTW? Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) May 20, 2017
.@sachin_rt, Here's to your 101st century. Break a leg! #SachinABillionDreams#7DaysToSachin Love.a. pic.twitter.com/djAoW8PYps? Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) May 19, 2017
Sachin: A Billion Dreams has been written and directed by James Erskine. The film will also be released in Marathi, Telugu and Tamil. Sachin Tendulkar also recorded a song, titled Cricket Wali Beat for the film with singer Sonu Nigam. The song was unveiled earlier in April.