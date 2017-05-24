Advertisement
Sachin: A Billion Dreams - Priyanka Chopra And Ranveer Singh Cheer For Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin: A Billion Dreams, a biopic on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, is all set to release in theatres this Friday

  | May 24, 2017 18:41 IST (New Delhi)
Sachin - A Billion Dreams

Poster of Sachin: A Billion Dreams (Image courtesy: Sachin Tendulkar)

Highlights

  • Priyanka referred to Sachin Tendulkar as 'India's pride' in the video
  • Farhan Akhtar, Alia, Varun also shared their excitement on social media
  • Sachin: A Billion Dreams has been written and directed by James Erskine
Sachin: A Billion Dreams, a biopic on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, is all set to release in theatres this Friday. Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have all shared their excitement on social media for the much-awaited film. In a video shared by Priyanka Chopra, she referred to Sachin Tendulkar as 'India's pride' and urged her fans and followers to go watch the film. The 34-year-old actress said: "I don't think in our lifetimes we are going to see one individual who brings an entire nation together like he does. Sachin Sir, you are India's pride. I am extremely proud to have known you."
 
 

What are you waiting for? Book your tickets now #2DaysToGo #SachinABillionDreams @sachintendulkar

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

Ranveer Singh also sent his best wishes across for the legendary cricketer in his own quirky style. At the end of the video, the Lootera actor, who is seen sporting Indian team's jersey, chanted "Sachin, Sachin."


Sachin Tendulkar was left 'speechless' after watching Ranveer Singh's video. He wrote: "A billion rounds of applause for this video! You always leave me speechless with your energy levels @ranveerofficial. Thanks for your wishes."
 

Actor Farhan Akhtar also posted a sweet message for Sachin Tendulkar along with a picture of a magazine cover autographed by him.
 

See how other Bollywood celebrities wished the 'God Of Cricket.'
 
 
 
 

Sachin: A Billion Dreams has been written and directed by James Erskine. The film will also be released in Marathi, Telugu and Tamil. Sachin Tendulkar also recorded a song, titled Cricket Wali Beat for the film with singer Sonu Nigam. The song was unveiled earlier in April.
 

 

