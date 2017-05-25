Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Sachin: A Billion Dreams: Sachin's Film May Release In Pakistan After Censor Board's Approval

Sachin: A Billion Dreams is all set to release in theatres on Friday. Ahead of the film's release, Pakistani film exhibitors told news agency PTI that they are keen to screen the film in their country post approval from the censor board

  | May 25, 2017 19:03 IST (New Delhi)
Sachin: A Billion Dreams

A poster of Sachin: A Billion Dreams (Image courtesy: Sachin)

Highlights

  • "Would like to import Sachin: A Billion Dreams," said Mr Lashari
  • "Haven't got an enquiry from them so far," said distributor of the film
  • Sachin: A Billion Dreams is all set to release in theatres on Friday
Sachin: A Billion Dreams is all set to release in theatres on Friday. Ahead of the film's release, Pakistani film exhibitors told news agency PTI that they are keen to screen the film in their country post approval from the censor board. "Since other Indian movies like Baahubali 2 and Half Girlfriend are doing fine, we would like to import Sachin as well. However, its release here is subject to the approval of the censor board," PTI quoted Zoraiz Lashari, Chairman of the Pakistan Films Exhibitors Association as saying. Sachin: A Billion Dreams, which is a biopic on cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, traces his journey from a young boy to a cricket legend. The film has been directed by James Erskine.

"So far whichever movie from India has been screened here, it did good business," PTI quoted Zoraiz Lashari, Chairman of the Pakistan Films Exhibitors Association as saying.

However, distributor of Sachin: A Billion Dreams, Anil Thadani told PTI that they don't plan to release the film in Pakistan as of now. "No it is not (releasing in Pakistan). They (distributors) usually approach us and take the film from us to show it in Pakistan. But we haven't got an enquiry from them so far," Mr Thadani told PTI.

Mr Thadani added that the decision was not based on the escalating tensions between the two countries.

"If it doesn't release (in Pakistan) then one loses out (business) but someone needs to pick it up, the terms needs to match," PTI quoted Mr Thadani as saying.

On Tuesday, Sachin Tendulkar held a special screening of his film for the cricket fraternity and Bollywood celebrities. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan attended the event along with Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma were also present at the premiere of the film. Anushka made a grand entry at the venue with cricketer Virat Kohli.

(With PTI inputs)

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement