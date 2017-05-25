Sachin: A Billion Dreams: Sachin's Film May Release In Pakistan After Censor Board's Approval

"So far whichever movie from India has been screened here, it did good business," PTI quoted Zoraiz Lashari, Chairman of the Pakistan Films Exhibitors Association as saying.
However, distributor of Sachin: A Billion Dreams, Anil Thadani told PTI that they don't plan to release the film in Pakistan as of now. "No it is not (releasing in Pakistan). They (distributors) usually approach us and take the film from us to show it in Pakistan. But we haven't got an enquiry from them so far," Mr Thadani told PTI.
Mr Thadani added that the decision was not based on the escalating tensions between the two countries.
"If it doesn't release (in Pakistan) then one loses out (business) but someone needs to pick it up, the terms needs to match," PTI quoted Mr Thadani as saying.
On Tuesday, Sachin Tendulkar held a special screening of his film for the cricket fraternity and Bollywood celebrities. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan attended the event along with Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma were also present at the premiere of the film. Anushka made a grand entry at the venue with cricketer Virat Kohli.
(With PTI inputs)