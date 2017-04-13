Advertisement
Sachin: A Billion Dreams Trailer - Sachin Tendulkar's Film All Set To Hit A Six

Sachin: A Billion Dreams Trailer: The trailer begins with the adventures of a mischievous young fellow from Maharashtra, whose daily routine included planting tricks in the mundane lives of his neighbours

  | April 13, 2017 19:40 IST (New Delhi)
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin: A Billion Dreams Trailer: Sachin Tendulkar in a still from the film

Highlights

  • "The stage is set and we are ready to begin," wrote Sachin
  • Sachin shared the trailer of his biopic on Thursday evening
  • The film is scheduled for May 26
The trailer of Sachin: A Billion Dreams, a biopic on celebrated cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, has finally arrived and proved that the wait was worth it. The trailer begins with the adventures of a mischievous young fellow from Maharashtra, whose daily routine included planting tricks in the mundane lives of his neighbours. Then, arrived the night which changed his life forever. "I was just 10 years old when India won the World Cup in 1983," narrated the voice of the master blaster as the trailer featured a younger version of the cricketer engrossed in watching 1983 all-rounder Kapil Dev celebrating his win on TV. "And that's when began my journey. I too wanted to hold the World Cup," Sachin added in the trailer.

Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali also features in the trailer and reveals snippets of the various shades of the cricketer. "Cricket was always on priority and we all had accepted this," said Anjali. Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni also makes an appearance in the trailer and says: "I would ask people to let me know when Sachin comes in to bat."

The trailer of Sachin: A Billion Dreams also features original footage from Sachin's blockbuster cricket matches and spans across his career and personal life. "The stage is set and we are ready to begin," wrote Sachin when sharing the trailer on Twitter.

Watch the trailer of Sachin: A Billion Dreams:
 


Directed by Emmy Nominated filmmaker James Erskine, the Sachin biopic has music scored by Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman. Sachin: A Billion Dreams will release in Hindi, Marathi, English, Tamil and Telugu and is set to hit screens on May 26.
 

 

