Sachin: A Billion Dreams Trailer - Sachin Tendulkar's Film All Set To Hit A Six

Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali also features in the trailer and reveals snippets of the various shades of the cricketer. "Cricket was always on priority and we all had accepted this," said Anjali. Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni also makes an appearance in the trailer and says: "I would ask people to let me know when Sachin comes in to bat."
The trailer of Sachin: A Billion Dreams also features original footage from Sachin's blockbuster cricket matches and spans across his career and personal life. "The stage is set and we are ready to begin," wrote Sachin when sharing the trailer on Twitter.
Watch the trailer of Sachin: A Billion Dreams:
Directed by Emmy Nominated filmmaker James Erskine, the Sachin biopic has music scored by Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman. Sachin: A Billion Dreams will release in Hindi, Marathi, English, Tamil and Telugu and is set to hit screens on May 26.