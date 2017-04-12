Sachin: A Billion Dreams: Trailer To Be Released Tomorrow

See the tweet shared by the makers of Sachin: A Billion Dreams below:
The stage is set and we are ready to begin... #SachinTrailer releases on 13th April, 7 PM. Are you guys ready? #SachinABillionDreamspic.twitter.com/E6QcNYGjeI? Sachin The Film (@SachinTheFilm) April 11, 2017
The teaser of Sachin: A Billion Dreams was shared by the makers of the film last year. The 59-second clip, gives us a glimpse of Sachin's childhood and how his journey as a cricketer unfolds. Sachin narrates his own story in the teaser.
Watch the teaser below:
In 2013, Sachin Tendulkar announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. In a career spanning over two decades, Tendulkar played 664 international cricket matches in total and scored 34,357 runs.
Recently, Sachin Tendulkar made his singing debut with Cricket Wali Beat. He unveiled his maiden song on the sets of Indian Idol Grand Finale on April 2. The song was exclusively released on his newly-released official app 100MB. Cricket Wali Beat has been composed by Shamir Tandon and the lyrics have been written by Varun Likhate.