Sachin: A Billion Dreams: Trailer To Be Released Tomorrow

Sachin: A Billion Dreams, a biopic on Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, will reveal a few aspects of his life which have never been heard of or seen before

  | April 12, 2017 16:43 IST (New Delhi)
Sachin Tendulkar

Poster of Sachin: A Billion Dreams (Image courtesy: Sachin)

Highlights

  • Sachin: A Billion Dreams is slated to release on May 26
  • The film stars Sachin, Virender Sehwag, Arjun Tendulkar and Mayuresh Pem
  • Teaser of Sachin: A Billion Dreams was released last year
The trailer of Sachin: A Billion Dreams is all set to be release on Thursday at 7pm. The makers of the film, who are excited to release the film's trailer, tweeted: "The stage is set and we are ready to begin... #SachinTrailer releases on 13th April, 7 PM. Are you guys ready? #SachinABillionDreams." The film, which is a biopic on Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, will reveal a few aspects of his life which have never been heard of or seen before. Sachin: A Billion Dreams, directed by James Erskine, is scheduled to release in theatres on May 26. The film features Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Arjun Tendulkar and Marathi actor Mayuresh Pem as Nitin Tendulkar.

See the tweet shared by the makers of Sachin: A Billion Dreams below:
 

The teaser of Sachin: A Billion Dreams was shared by the makers of the film last year. The 59-second clip, gives us a glimpse of Sachin's childhood and how his journey as a cricketer unfolds. Sachin narrates his own story in the teaser.

Watch the teaser below:
 


In 2013, Sachin Tendulkar announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. In a career spanning over two decades, Tendulkar played 664 international cricket matches in total and scored 34,357 runs.

Recently, Sachin Tendulkar made his singing debut with Cricket Wali Beat. He unveiled his maiden song on the sets of Indian Idol Grand Finale on April 2. The song was exclusively released on his newly-released official app 100MB. Cricket Wali Beat has been composed by Shamir Tandon and the lyrics have been written by Varun Likhate.
 

 

