Sachin Tendulkar Announces Release Date Of His Biopic. Details Here

Sachin: A Billion Dreams: Sachin Tendulkar announced the release date of his biopic via Twitter. The film will release on May 26

  | February 13, 2017 17:15 IST (New Delhi)
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar in a still from Sachin: A Billion Dreams (Courtesy: YouTube)

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar announced that his biopic Sachin: A Billion Dreams will release on May 26, 2017. The 43-year-old cricketer shared a poster of the film and wrote, "The answer to the question that everyone's asking me is here. Mark your calendars and save the date. @SachinTheFilm releases 26.05.17." The film is helmed by London-based writer-filmmaker James Erkine. The first poster of the film was released last year in April. The film will capture the phenomenal rise of Sachin. It will have aspects of his life which have never been seen before, reported news agency IANS. Sachin: A Billion Dreams is the third biopic on a cricketer after Azhar and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Here's what Sachin Tendulkar shared about the biopic:
 

Sachin: A Billion Dreams will also have some old footage of Sachin playing cricket, some landmark events would be woven into the film, which aims to tell the ace cricketer's journey from childhood till now, reported IANS.

Here's the official teaser of Sachin: A Billion Dreams:
 


The film is produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures under 200 NotOut Productions. The name of the film was selected via a Twitter contest. Oscar-winning music director A R Rahman has given the music for the film.

Sachin Tendulkar is the most-respected cricketer and is fondly called 'Master Blaster'. He made his debut in 1989 against Pakistan at the age of 16. He is also the only player to have a 100 international centuries against his name. He is married to a Mumbai-based doctor Anjali Tendulkar and has two children- a daughter Sara and a son Arjun.
 

