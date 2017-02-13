Sachin Tendulkar Announces Release Date Of His Biopic. Details Here

Here's what Sachin Tendulkar shared about the biopic:
The answer to the question that everyone's asking me is here. Mark your calendars and save the date. @SachinTheFilm releases 26.05.17 pic.twitter.com/aS0FGNjGKY? sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 13, 2017
Sachin: A Billion Dreams will also have some old footage of Sachin playing cricket, some landmark events would be woven into the film, which aims to tell the ace cricketer's journey from childhood till now, reported IANS.
Here's the official teaser of Sachin: A Billion Dreams:
The film is produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures under 200 NotOut Productions. The name of the film was selected via a Twitter contest. Oscar-winning music director A R Rahman has given the music for the film.
Sachin Tendulkar is the most-respected cricketer and is fondly called 'Master Blaster'. He made his debut in 1989 against Pakistan at the age of 16. He is also the only player to have a 100 international centuries against his name. He is married to a Mumbai-based doctor Anjali Tendulkar and has two children- a daughter Sara and a son Arjun.