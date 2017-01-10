Saif Ali Khan Poses With A Sketch Of Baby Taimur

Soha Ali Khan posted this:
Kareena, 36, and Saif, 46, brought Taimur home on December 23. His nursery was ready and a picture of it was posted by the designer:
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan announced the birth of their son on December 20 with this statement: "We are very pleased to share with you all the wonderful news about the birth of our son: Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, on the 20th of December 2016. We would like to thank the media for the understanding and support they have given us over the last 9 months and of course especially our fans and well-wishers for their continued affection."
After bringing Taimur home, Kareena and Saif hosted a Christmas party. Just a few days ago, they were spotted having dinner out minus baby.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan married in 2012 after dating for four years. They fell in love on the sets of 2009 film Tashan. Saif already has two children - daughter Sara and son Ibrahim - with ex-wife Amrita Singh.
Professionally, Saif is prepping for the release of Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon and Kareena, who was last seen in Udta Punjab, has signed Veere Di Wedding.