Sajid Khan Confirms Housefull 4 Is In The Making

House Full: can't believe it's been 7 years. Feels like yesterday. Great team, Great unit & a Great franchise. 1,2,3 ... time for the 4th. pic.twitter.com/23gaYJgRSb? Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 30, 2017
Working on it mere bhai...thank you friends for all the love uve given this fun,frolicking franchise..#SajidNadiadwala n i thank you https://t.co/SXAt5m1kh7? Sajid Khan (@SimplySajidK) April 30, 2017
The first instalment of Housefull was released in 2010, starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Lara Dutta, Jiah Khan and Boman Irani. The second and third instalments featured Asin Thottumkal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Zarine Khan, Shreyas Talpade, John Abraham, Shazahn Padamsee, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Abhishek Bachchan, Lisa Haydon and Nargis Fakhri apart from Akshay and Riteish.
This was not the first time that Akshay and Riteish worked together for Sajid Khan, as before aligning for Housefull the two actors stared in Sajid's 2007 movie Heyy Babyy.