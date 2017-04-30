Advertisement
Sajid Khan Confirms Housefull 4 Is In The Making

Sajid Khan has confirmed that he is 'working' on the fourth instalment of Housefull

  April 30, 2017
Hola people, here's good news for all the Housefull franchise lovers. Director Sajid Khan has confirmed that Housefull franchise will soon have its fourth instalment. Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who has been a part of last three instalments of Housefull, shared his happiness over the comedy completing seven years on April 30 with his fans on Twitter and Sajid replied to the post confirming that the fourth instalment is in the making of the instalment. Riteish hinted the making of the fourth instalment of the comedy movie and wrote: "House Full: can't believe it's been seven years. Feels like yesterday. Great team, great unit and a great franchise. 1, 2, 3... time for the fourth." To this, Sajid was really quick to share the happy news with the fans and replied: "Working on it mere bhai (my brother)...Thank you friends for all the love you've given this fun, frolicking franchise. Sajid Nadiadwala and I thank you." Till now, Housefull has three instalments out of which latest was released last year.
 
 

The first instalment of Housefull was released in 2010, starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Lara Dutta, Jiah Khan and Boman Irani. The second and third instalments featured Asin Thottumkal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Zarine Khan, Shreyas Talpade, John Abraham, Shazahn Padamsee, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Abhishek Bachchan, Lisa Haydon and Nargis Fakhri apart from Akshay and Riteish.

This was not the first time that Akshay and Riteish worked together for Sajid Khan, as before aligning for Housefull the two actors stared in Sajid's 2007 movie Heyy Babyy.

 

