Salman Khan, 51, Vs Ahil, 1, In A Boxing Match. Look Who Won

Cuteness overload. After all, who else can dare to punch Salman except his nephew, who also gets to chew on his lucky bracelet?
Salman Khan's sister Arpita is married to Aayush Sharma, who Bollywood debut is now being designed by Salman Khan. Salman is reportedly also launching Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara in the same film. Karan Johar will reportedly co-produce Aayush's debut film, which will be a love story.
Arpita married Aayush in November 2014 and their son, Ahil, was born in 2016.
Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of Tubelight, which is directed by Kabir Khan. The film is the story of two brothers separated during an Indo-Sino war. After Tubelight will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai with Katrina Kaif. Salman and Katrina were shooting for the sequel of their 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger in Abu Dhabi recently.