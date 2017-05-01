Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Salman Khan Attends Udaipur Wedding With Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur

Salman Khan reportedly attended the wedding of Nepalese industrialist Binod Chaudhary's son Varun along with his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur

  | May 01, 2017 14:17 IST (New Delhi)
Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur photographed at the Mumbai airport in April

Highlights

  • A picture of Salman and Iulia at the wedding venue is going viral
  • Iulia Vantur also instagrammed pictures (minus Salman) from the wedding
  • Iulia Vantur looked gorgeous in a pistachio coloured Sabyasachi sari
Salman Khan attended the wedding of Nepalese industrialist Binod Chaudhary's son Varun in Udaipur, Rajasthan, over the weekend. The 51-year-old actor was accompanied by his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur. Varun Chaudhary got married to jeweller Rajkumar Tongya's daughter Anushree in a grand ceremony which was attended by a large number of celebrities from India and abroad. Iulia Vantur posted a few pictures of herself from the wedding on Instagram. The Romanian TV presenter looked gorgeous in a pistachio coloured Sabyasachi sari. Meanwhile, this picture of Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur together at the wedding venue is going viral on social media.
 
 

#salman#khan#iulia#vantur#salmankhan#iuliavantur#bollywood#best#couple#salmaniulia#saliulia

A post shared by Mr, Mrs Khan(@salmaniuliakhan) on



Here's what Iulia posted from the wedding:
 
 


Last month, Iulia Vantur also accompanied the Dabangg actor and his family on a vacation in Maldives to celebrate the first birthday of his nephew Ahil, son of Arpita and Aayush Sharma. Check out the picture shared by Aayush on Instagram below.
 
 

Family that holidays together, stays together

A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) on


Iulia Vantur sang Hindi song, titled Tera Mera Saath Ho along with singer-musician Vishal Mishra for Mahesh Manjrekar's Marathi film, FU-Friendship Unlimited starring Akash Thosar, Satya Manjrekar and Sanskruti Balgude.

Salman Khan, who was last seen in 2016 movie Sultan, will next be seen in Kabir Khan's Tubelight. The film, which also stars Sohail Khan and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, is scheduled to release in theatres on June 23, two days before Eid. He will also feature in Tiger Zinda Hai, co-starring Katrina Kaif. The film, a sequel of 2012 movie Ek Tha Tiger, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement