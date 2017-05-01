Salman Khan Attends Udaipur Wedding With Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur

Here's what Iulia posted from the wedding:
Last month, Iulia Vantur also accompanied the Dabangg actor and his family on a vacation in Maldives to celebrate the first birthday of his nephew Ahil, son of Arpita and Aayush Sharma. Check out the picture shared by Aayush on Instagram below.
Iulia Vantur sang Hindi song, titled Tera Mera Saath Ho along with singer-musician Vishal Mishra for Mahesh Manjrekar's Marathi film, FU-Friendship Unlimited starring Akash Thosar, Satya Manjrekar and Sanskruti Balgude.
Salman Khan, who was last seen in 2016 movie Sultan, will next be seen in Kabir Khan's Tubelight. The film, which also stars Sohail Khan and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, is scheduled to release in theatres on June 23, two days before Eid. He will also feature in Tiger Zinda Hai, co-starring Katrina Kaif. The film, a sequel of 2012 movie Ek Tha Tiger, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.