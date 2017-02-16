Salman Khan In Ali Abbas Zafar's Third Film? The Director Says...

And now, there are reports that Ali Abbas Zafar is all set to cast Salman Khan in the remake of Korean film Ode To My Father. Of collaborating with Salman, the director said: "I am excited about teaming up with Salman again. It is always great to work with him," reports PTI.
The rights of 2014 war drama film Ode to My Father have reportedly been acquired by Salman Khan's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri and its Hindi adaptation will be set during India-Pakistan partition, reports PTI.
Ode to My Father is directed by Yoon Je-kyoon and represented Korean history. It is a story about a young boy's promise made during the chaos of the Korean War to take care of his family, which ends up spanning 60 years of turbulent modern history.
Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be next seen in Kabir Khan's Tubelight which releases around Eid this year.
