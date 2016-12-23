Salman Khan Is #1 Celeb On Forbes India List. But Where Is Rajinikanth? Prepare To Be Shocked

We'll insert a question here - where is Rajinikanth? This might shock you, it certainly did us, but Rajinikanth is way down on the list at #30. The rankings are calculated on the basis of earnings and fame - it seems that Rajinikanth is outranked on both counts by several other stars. His earnings are reported at Rs 35 crore, fame-wise he is ranked 53. We'll leave you to mull over that seeming impossibility - Rajinikanth is, undoubtedly, the star of stars in India and this year, he made the blockbuster Kabali.
If you are wondering who's been ranked above Rajinikanth - Kapil Sharma, Ranveer Singh and A R Rahman are at positions 11, 12 and 13; between Aamir and Rajinikanth, the list is occupied by Arijit Singh, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Shikhar Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, Suresh Raina, R Ashwin, Shreya Ghoshal and Sania Mirza. Crazy, right? We know!
Salman and Shah Rukh's earnings are at over Rs 200 crore and they are #2 and #3 in terms of fame. So who's most famous? Virat Kohli. Salman, Shah Rukh, Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar all made it to Forbes' list of 20 highest paid actors in the world this year. Deepika Padukone was ranked 10 on the equivalent list of female stars and Priyanka Chopra was in eighth place on the list of highest paid TV actresses.