Salman Khan Is A Natural Actor, Says Sooraj Barjatya

Director Sooraj Barjatya who has made four out six films with superstar Salman Khan says, thestar is a "natural actor" and makes his job on the sets easy, reports news agency PTI. Salman, 51, starred as Prem in Sooraj Barjatya's first film as director - 1988's. He again played Prem in 2015's superhit film. "Salman puts me at ease when we work together. He is always ready to do anything. He is the most natural actor ," Sooraj Barjatya told PTI. Salman and Sooraj have also madeandtogether.Sooraj Barjatya says that Salman Khan is more "traditional" than he is. Sooraj Barjayta's films are known for theirness. "is much more traditional than him. He is a family oriented person. He is much more traditional than me. It is just that we started out together. We are real friends," Sooraj told PTI.In 1999, Salman played Prem inand he collaborated with the actor again after 16 years when he had completely revamped his image. At the time when Sooraj approached Salman for, the actor was known forentertainers likeandOf casting Salman as the erstwhile Prem, Sooraj told PTI: "I did go to him with a commercialised version ofas he is a big star. But he told me why am I doing this. He always keeps telling me we should do what we are good at. So we cut down quite a few things. Narration of the script has always been a formality between us. But I make sure I narrate the story to him. We discuss if any changes are to be made or not."Of Salman's stardom and fan following, Sooraj Barjatya said: "More than business there are his fans who want to see pure entertainment. You just can't make Salman cry, serious or in pitiable state so I have to look at the emotions carefully," reports PTI.Salman Khan's upcoming films are Tubelight directed by Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar's(With PTI inputs)