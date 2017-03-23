Salman Khan Says His 'Family And Friends' Keep Him Grounded

Salman also opened up about his biggest fear. He said that he always gets afraid that his parents don't get hurt with any of his behavior. "Till now I have this fear of my parents. I still have the fear that what I am doing may hurt my mom and dad or upset my siblings," the actor told IANS.
The actor was last seen in 2016's Sultan, also starring Anushka Sharma. Salman is now awaiting his next release, Tubelight, which is an Indian historical war drama also starring Chinese actress Zhu Zhu. The movie is set to hit the theatres on Eid 2017.
Salman's 2018 release Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel of his 2012 movie Ek Tha Tiger. The actor will reprise his role as a spy in the movie, also starring his rumoured former girlfriend Katrina Kaif.