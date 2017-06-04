Salman Khan Says No Star Is 'Bigger' Than Rajesh Khanna

The 51-year-old star also highlighted the achievements of legendary actors Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan. "Actor wise I don't think anyone is bigger than Dilip Kumar, after that Mr Amitabh Bachchan had a very good run and he's working even today and is everywhere," he told PTI.
Salman Khan also shared the mantra to keep performing better in Bollywood - to never get complacent with one's achievements. Every shot should be as sincere as the first one, he added. "It's (acting) just a job. If you take everything seriously it is going to go your head. I live my life moment to moment and do my best in every moment," PTI quoted Salman as saying.
Salman Khan will next be seen in Kabir Khan's Tubelight, which co-stars Sohail Khan and tracks the story of two brothers. Salman has yet again booked Eid for Tubelight. Salman also has Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai in the pipeline.
(With PTI inputs)