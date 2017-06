Salman Khan Says No Star Is 'Bigger' Than Rajesh Khanna

How much stardom does the superstar Khans of Bollywood enjoy? Salman Khan - one third of the Khan trio - makes a confession of sorts about his star status and says, the Khans do not match up to the celebrity status enjoyed by late actor Rajesh Khanna. He also made a reference to Kumar Gaurav, who gained instant popularity following his 1981 film. "Star wise if you think we guys have the popularity then (it is not). I think there is no one bigger than Rajesh Khanna and other was Kumar Gaurav. I have seen the stardom of both and it was unbelievable. So, when there is comparison about stardom I feel we don't even have 10 per cent of it," news agency PTI quoted Salman Khan as saying. Rajesh Khanna is unanimously regarded as Bollywood's first superstar The 51-year-old star also highlighted the achievements of legendary actors Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan. "Actor wise I don't think anyone is bigger than Dilip Kumar, after that Mr Amitabh Bachchan had a very good run and he's working even today and is everywhere," he told PTI.Salman Khan also shared the mantra to keep performing better in Bollywood - to never get complacent with one's achievements. Every shot should be as sincere as the first one, he added. "It's (acting) just a job. If you take everything seriously it is going to go your head. I live my life moment to moment and do my best in every moment," PTI quoted Salman as saying.Salman Khan will next be seen in Kabir Khan's Tubelight , which co-stars Sohail Khan and tracks the story of two brothers. Salman has yet again booked Eid for. Salman also has Ali Abbas Zafar'sin the pipeline.(With PTI inputs)