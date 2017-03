Salman Khan Says Sridevi, A Legend, 'Cannot Be Compared' With The Khans And Akshay Kumar

When a woman is challenged... Here's presenting the first look of MOM. #MOMFirstLookpic.twitter.com/taaJBeDH1d ? SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) March 14, 2017

Salman Khan and Sridevi attended an award ceremony together, where, theactress was described as "legend" by the 51-year-old star, reports Asian Age . Sridevi, who unveiled the poster of her upcoming film at the awards gala , was escorted to the stage by theactor and was introduced in the most admirable way. Salman highlighted that Sridevi, having starred in 300 films (rounds off the figure), is beyond comparison with anybody, let alone himself and other Bollywood stars like Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar. Salman and Sridevi are co-stars of films likeand, both of which released in the nineties. Asian Age reported Salman as saying: "Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay (Kumar)... we have all done many films. Aamir may have done about 50 films...he has a lot of time as he does only one film per year. Shah Rukh may have done more than 100 films. Put together, we may have all done about 250-275 films. But there is one legend, who is very talented, dedicated, hard-working and professional. She completed 300 films, after starting her career as a child artiste. Our work cannot even be compared to this legend. She is none other than Sridevi."Meanwhile, Sridevi released the first poster of Mom on Tuesday when it featured amongst top trends on Twitter. Within minutes, Twiiter assured that Sridevi's new film will be a "blockbuster".is Sridevi's yet another women-centric film after Gauri Shinde's 2012 film. Sridevi, who made her acting debut as a child actor at the age of four in 1967's, has successful films like, ChaalBaaz andon her resume.Meanwhile, Salman Khan was last seen inand is prepping for, his next film with Kabir Khan.