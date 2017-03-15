Salman Khan Says Sridevi, A Legend, 'Cannot Be Compared' With The Khans And Akshay Kumar

Introducing Sridevi, Asian Age reported Salman as saying: "Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay (Kumar)... we have all done many films. Aamir may have done about 50 films...he has a lot of time as he does only one film per year. Shah Rukh may have done more than 100 films. Put together, we may have all done about 250-275 films. But there is one legend, who is very talented, dedicated, hard-working and professional. She completed 300 films, after starting her career as a child artiste. Our work cannot even be compared to this legend. She is none other than Sridevi."
Meanwhile, Sridevi released the first poster of Mom on Tuesday when it featured amongst top trends on Twitter. Within minutes, Twiiter assured that Sridevi's new film will be a "blockbuster".
When a woman is challenged... Here's presenting the first look of MOM. #MOMFirstLookpic.twitter.com/taaJBeDH1d? SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) March 14, 2017
Mom is Sridevi's yet another women-centric film after Gauri Shinde's 2012 film English Vinglish. Sridevi, who made her acting debut as a child actor at the age of four in 1967's Muruga, has successful films like Sadma, Chandni, ChaalBaaz and Judaai on her resume.
Meanwhile, Salman Khan was last seen in Sultan and is prepping for Tubelight, his next film with Kabir Khan.