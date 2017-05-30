Salman Khan Shares An Adorable Throwback Picture With Brother Sohail Khan

See the adorable picture shared by Salman Khan here:
In a recent interview to news agency PTI, Salman Khan said that his journey during the shooting of Kabir Khan's film was 'emotional.' "The film was an emotional journey and I felt emotionally drained after shooting some of the scenes that narrate that my brother is no more. I am a limited performer and everybody knows that, but because Sohail was playing my brother, maybe that's why I was feeling very emotional," PTI quoted the Kick actor as saying.
Tubelight, which has been directed by Kabir Khan, also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in a key role.
Tubelight is set against the Sino-Indian War of 1962. Actor Shah Rukh Khan will be seen making a cameo appearance in the film.
Tubelight marks Salman Khan's third collaboration with Kabir Khan. They have previously worked together in Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
On May 26, the makers of Tubelight launched the trailer of the film.
Tubelight is slated to release on June 23, two days ahead of Eid.
