Salman Khan Shares An Adorable Throwback Picture With Brother Sohail Khan

Salman Khan, who is prepping for the release of his film Tubelight, shared an adorable throwback picture with his brother Sohail Khan on social media

  | May 30, 2017 19:19 IST (New Delhi)
Salman Khan

Tubelight: Salman Khan and Sohail Khan in a still from the trailer

  • "Bandhu @sohailkhanofficial aur Captaan ka Bhaihood," wrote Salman
  • Salman and Sohail feature as onscreen brothers in Tubelight
  • Tubelight, directed by Kabir Khan, is slated to release on June 23
Actor Salman Khan, who is prepping for the release of his film Tubelight, shared an adorable throwback picture with his brother Sohail Khan on social media. In the black and white picture shared by the 51-year-old actor, the duo can be seen posing for the cameras. The Bodyguard actor captioned the image as: "Bandhu @sohailkhanofficial aur Captaan ka Bhaihood (sic)." Salman Khan and Sohail, who have co-starred in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love and Veer, will reunite on the big screen after a gap of seven years with Tubelight. Salman and Sohail feature as onscreen brothers in the film.

See the adorable picture shared by Salman Khan here:
 
 

Bandhu @sohailkhanofficial aur Captaan ka Bhaihood .

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on



In a recent interview to news agency PTI, Salman Khan said that his journey during the shooting of Kabir Khan's film was 'emotional.' "The film was an emotional journey and I felt emotionally drained after shooting some of the scenes that narrate that my brother is no more. I am a limited performer and everybody knows that, but because Sohail was playing my brother, maybe that's why I was feeling very emotional," PTI quoted the Kick actor as saying.

Tubelight, which has been directed by Kabir Khan, also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in a key role.

Tubelight is set against the Sino-Indian War of 1962. Actor Shah Rukh Khan will be seen making a cameo appearance in the film.

Tubelight marks Salman Khan's third collaboration with Kabir Khan. They have previously worked together in Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

On May 26, the makers of Tubelight launched the trailer of the film.

Watch the trailer here:
 


Tubelight is slated to release on June 23, two days ahead of Eid.

(With PTI inputs)

 

