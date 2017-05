Salman Khan Shares An Adorable Throwback Picture With Brother Sohail Khan

Bandhu @sohailkhanofficial aur Captaan ka Bhaihood . A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on May 30, 2017 at 5:19am PDT

Actor Salman Khan, who is prepping for the release of his film, shared an adorable throwback picture with his brother Sohail Khan on social media. In the black and white picture shared by the 51-year-old actor, the duo can be seen posing for the cameras. Theactor captioned the image as: "Bandhu @sohailkhanofficial aur Captaan ka Bhaihood (sic)." Salman Khan and Sohail, who have co-starred in films likeand, will reunite on the big screen after a gap of seven years with. Salman and Sohail feature as onscreen brothers in the film.See the adorable picture shared by Salman Khan here: In a recent interview to news agency PTI, Salman Khan said that his journey during the shooting of Kabir Khan's film was 'emotional. ' "The film was an emotional journey and I felt emotionally drained after shooting some of the scenes that narrate that my brother is no more. I am a limited performer and everybody knows that, but because Sohail was playing my brother, maybe that's why I was feeling very emotional," PTI quoted theactor as saying., which has been directed by Kabir Khan, also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in a key role.is set against the Sino-Indian War of 1962. Actor Shah Rukh Khan will be seen making a cameo appearance in the film.marks Salman Khan's third collaboration with Kabir Khan. They have previously worked together inandWatch the trailer here:is slated to release on June 23, two days ahead of Eid.(With PTI inputs)