Salman Khan Shares 'Partner' Govinda's Aagaya Hero Trailer

Salman Khan tweeted: "Aa gaya mera Hero . Mera Partner . Superb Trailer ."
Govinda instantly responded to Salman's tweet and thanked him.
Govinda also shared a throwback picture with Salman, when the latter had begun his Bollywood career. In his tweet he wrote: "#TBT To an era when @BeingSalmanKhan had begun his career! Some friendships and some people are meant to always stay...#Partner.
Govinda tweeted: "#TBT To an era when @BeingSalmanKhan had begun his career! Some friendships and some people are meant to always stay...#Partner"
Govinda's 53rd birthday party was attended by Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber. The actor also danced to his hit song Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare.
The actor, who debuted with Ilzaam in 1986 is around 30-years-old in the industry and has done more than 150 films so far. Govinda, will also feature in Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's Jagga Jasoos, which releases on April 7.