Salman Khan Shares 'Partner' Govinda's Aagaya Hero Trailer

Aa gaya mera Hero . Mera Partner . Superb Trailer .

Link : https://t.co/89RR6AlqFv ? Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 28, 2016

#TBT To an era when @BeingSalmanKhan had begun his career! Some friendships and some people are meant to always stay...#Partnerpic.twitter.com/AJSqsq0TdQ ? Govinda (@Govinda_HeroNo1) December 29, 2016

Bollywood star Salman Khan, who recently celebrated his 51st birthday has all praises for his friend and actor Govinda's latest film Aagaya Hero . The film is Govinda's first film in three years. Salman and Govinda together starred in the 2007sdirected by David Dhawan. Salman wrote: "Aa gaya mera Hero. Mera Partner. Superb Trailer." The first look ofwas also released last week on Govinda's birthday. The 53-year-old actor will feature as a cop in the Deepankar Senapati-directed film scheduled to release on February 24, 2017. Govinda last did a cameo inandin 2014.is produced and written by Govinda.Govinda instantly responded to Salman's tweet and thanked him.Govinda also shared a throwback picture with Salman, when the latter had begun his Bollywood career. In his tweet he wrote: "#TBT To an era when @BeingSalmanKhan had begun his career! Some friendships and some people are meant to always stay...#Partner.Govinda's 53rd birthday party was attended by Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber. The actor also danced to his hit songThe actor, who debuted within 1986 is around 30-years-old in the industry and has done more than 150 films so far. Govinda, will also feature in Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's, which releases on April 7.