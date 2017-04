Salman Khan Shares Pic And Video Of His Dabangg World Tour Rehearsals

Rehearsals for the 1st show in Hongkong tomo! #DaBangHK A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Apr 15, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

Superstar Salman Khan, who is all set to perform in Hong Kong for his Da-Bangg tour, shared a glimpse of his rehearsal with his fans on social media. The 51-year-old actor posted a picture and a video of him rehearsing the dance moves of the songfrom his movie. "Rehearsals for the 1st show in Hongkong tomo! #DaBangHK," he captioned the video. Salman Khan will be joined by Bollywood celebrities such as - Sonakshi Sinha, Bipasha Basu, Daisy Shah, choreographer Prabhu Deva and Television presenter Maniesh Paul during his Da-Bangg tour. After Hong Kong, the team is scheduled to perform in New Zealand, Australia and Malaysia.See the picture and video posted by Salman Khan below:Salman Khan, who is currently shooting for Kabir Khan'sco-starring Katrina Kaif, was recently trending on social media after his picture along with Austrian model Ronja Forcher went viral See the picture below:is a sequel to 2012 movie. The film will see Salman Khan reprise the role of Tiger, an Indian spy (RAW)., which is scheduled to release in December, marks theactors fourth collaboration with Kabir Khan. They have worked together in films likeand. The shoot ofwas wrapped in February. Tubelight also features Sohail Khan and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in lead roles . The film, co-produced by Salman Khan and Kabir Khan, is scheduled to release in theatres on June 25.