Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Salman Khan Shares Pic And Video Of His Dabangg World Tour Rehearsals

Superstar Salman Khan, who is all set to perform in Hong Kong for his DaBangg tour, shared a glimpse of his rehearsal with his fans on social media

  | April 16, 2017 15:26 IST (New Delhi)
Salman Khan

Salman Khan was last seen in Sultan (Image courtesy: Salman)

Highlights

  • Sonakshi, Bipasha, Daisy Shah, Prabhu Deva are also part of the tour
  • After Hong Kong, Salman will perform in New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia
  • Salman Khan will next be seen in Kabir Khan's Tubelight
Superstar Salman Khan, who is all set to perform in Hong Kong for his Da-Bangg tour, shared a glimpse of his rehearsal with his fans on social media. The 51-year-old actor posted a picture and a video of him rehearsing the dance moves of the song Hangover from his movie Kick. "Rehearsals for the 1st show in Hongkong tomo! #DaBangHK," he captioned the video. Salman Khan will be joined by Bollywood celebrities such as - Sonakshi Sinha, Bipasha Basu, Daisy Shah, choreographer Prabhu Deva and Television presenter Maniesh Paul during his Da-Bangg tour. After Hong Kong, the team is scheduled to perform in New Zealand, Australia and Malaysia.

See the picture and video posted by Salman Khan below:
 
 

Rehearsals for the 1st show in Hongkong tomo! #DaBangHK

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

 
 

#DaBangHK

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on



Salman Khan, who is currently shooting for Kabir Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai co-starring Katrina Kaif, was recently trending on social media after his picture along with Austrian model Ronja Forcher went viral.

See the picture below:
 
 

Salman Khan with Austrian actress #RonjaForcher during the shooting for #tigerzindahai ! #SalmanKhan #BeingHuman #bollywood #YRF #AustriaDiaries

A post shared by Salman Khan (WLSK Fanpage) (@welovesalmankhan) on



Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to 2012 movie Ek Tha Tiger. The film will see Salman Khan reprise the role of Tiger, an Indian spy (RAW). Tiger Zinda Hai, which is scheduled to release in December, marks the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actors fourth collaboration with Kabir Khan. They have worked together in films like Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tubelight. The shoot of Tubelight was wrapped in February.

Tubelight also features Sohail Khan and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in lead roles. The film, co-produced by Salman Khan and Kabir Khan, is scheduled to release in theatres on June 25.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement