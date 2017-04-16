Salman Khan Shares Pic And Video Of His Dabangg World Tour Rehearsals

See the picture and video posted by Salman Khan below:
Salman Khan, who is currently shooting for Kabir Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai co-starring Katrina Kaif, was recently trending on social media after his picture along with Austrian model Ronja Forcher went viral.
Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to 2012 movie Ek Tha Tiger. The film will see Salman Khan reprise the role of Tiger, an Indian spy (RAW). Tiger Zinda Hai, which is scheduled to release in December, marks the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actors fourth collaboration with Kabir Khan. They have worked together in films like Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tubelight. The shoot of Tubelight was wrapped in February.
Tubelight also features Sohail Khan and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in lead roles. The film, co-produced by Salman Khan and Kabir Khan, is scheduled to release in theatres on June 25.