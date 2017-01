Salman Khan Shares Pic With Om Puri From The Sets Of Tubelight, The Acting Legend's Last Film

So sad. Lost one of the most iconic Actors, RIP Om Puri ji pic.twitter.com/03r494WG8E ? Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 6, 2017

Omji... u were laughing with us on set jst a few days ago! We have lost one of the greatest actor & the warmest person in the film industry ? Kabir Khan (@kabirkhankk) January 6, 2017

Bollywood is left with a giant void after Om Puri died of a massive heart attack on Friday morning. It was a fact less known that the 66-year-old veteran actor was working for Kabir Khan's, which stars Salman Khan in the lead. After news of Om Puri's death broke, the actor was remembered with admiration on Twitter. Salman Khan, who shared a picture from the sets of the film on Friday, wrote: "Lost one of the most iconic actors." The picture features Salman Khan in his signature Tubelight-special half sweater and shirt while Om Puri is also dressed for the cold with a shawl around his neck. Both Salman and Om Puri appear busy in conversation.This is what Salman Khan shared on Friday:Salman Khan also shared a snippet of popular TV showfeaturing Om Puri. The short video clip shows Om Puri saying one of his most iconic dialogues from 1983 laugh riot. He also mentions in the video that this particular clip must find place in his obituary.Watch Om Puri say: "Draupadi teri akele ki nahi hai ... hum sab shareholder hai" - "Draupadi is not just yours... we are all equal shareholders"Meanwhile, Kabir Khan also posted emotional messages on Twitter: "I will miss that warm tight hug that you gave me every morning on set. Khudahafiz sir... you were the best."He added:Om Puri is best admired for cult movies likeand, died of heart attack in Mumbai. In the 'nineties, Om Puri shifted focus from Bollywood and art films to star in British projects like, (1999),(1997) and 2001's. His Hollywood films includeand, in which he co-starred with Julia Roberts and Tom Hanks. He also shared screen space with Helen Mirren in comedy drama. Om Puri has also made significant appearances in more recent Bollywood films likeand. Om Puri voiced the character of Bagheera in the Hindi version of 2016's Tubelight kicked off in Ladakh earlier this year and have also extensively filmed in Himachal Pradesh. Salman Khan co-stars with Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in, which is the 52-year-old actor's third collaboration with the director afterandSalman Khan was last seen in wrestling dramaand also has the sequel oflined up.