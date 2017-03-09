Advertisement
Salman Khan Spotted On A Bicycle, Again. Pic Goes Viral

Salman Khan was spotted riding on Being Human bicycle wearing a sweatshirt, cap and shades around his Panvel farmhouse.

  | March 09, 2017 14:37 IST (New Delhi)
Salman Khan

Salman Khan at an award function (Courtesy: @SalluLicious

Salman Khan's love for cycling is well known and he has been spotted riding a bicycle quite a times. This time the actor chose to ride on a cycle from his Being Human collection around his Panvel farmhouse on Tuesday evening. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor was photographed by his fans and followers, which made its way to the internet. Salman was spotted wearing a sweatshirt teamed with a cap and shades from his Salman Khan Films (SKF). The Dabaang actor was apparently en route to a shoot location and wanted to maintain his fitness regime. Last year, Salman was also photographed cycling with Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan in Mumbai, which made headlines instantly.
 


On the work front, Salman will reprise the role of an Indian RAW agent in Yash Raj Films' Tiger Zinda Hai, which is a sequel of 2012 hit Ek Tha Tiger. The movie, which is now directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, again features Katrina Kaif as the leading lady. The film's first schedule is in Morocco.

Before Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman will be seen in Kabir Khan's upcoming film Tubelight, featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance. The film also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu. Tubelight has been exhaustively shot in Ladakh and Manali. The film will release on Eid, this year.

Salman will also begin his debut live international concert, "DA-BANG" in April 2017, which will also have Sonakshi Sinha, Bipasha Basu, Badshah, Prabhu Dheva, Maniesh Paul and Daisy Shah in the team.
 

