Salman Khan Spotted On A Bicycle, Again. Pic Goes Viral

Salman Khan makes a debut on the first cycle from the Being Human collection - view pic - Bollywood Life https://t.co/qjk1BRSkff#SalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/tJ9t6x9fp5? Salman Khan Fan Club (@SalmanKhanTzh) March 8, 2017
On the work front, Salman will reprise the role of an Indian RAW agent in Yash Raj Films' Tiger Zinda Hai, which is a sequel of 2012 hit Ek Tha Tiger. The movie, which is now directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, again features Katrina Kaif as the leading lady. The film's first schedule is in Morocco.
Before Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman will be seen in Kabir Khan's upcoming film Tubelight, featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance. The film also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu. Tubelight has been exhaustively shot in Ladakh and Manali. The film will release on Eid, this year.
Salman will also begin his debut live international concert, "DA-BANG" in April 2017, which will also have Sonakshi Sinha, Bipasha Basu, Badshah, Prabhu Dheva, Maniesh Paul and Daisy Shah in the team.