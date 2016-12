Salman Khan, Sultan Of Bollywood

#Sultan A photo posted by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Feb 8, 2016 at 9:09pm PST

Sab ko prem ratan prapt hona chahiye . #PRDPTitleTrack bit.ly/prdptitletrack A photo posted by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Oct 14, 2015 at 9:30am PDT

#terracenights #home #noplacelikehome A photo posted by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Nov 27, 2016 at 3:05pm PST

Chal beta selfie le le re... Go to @BBThisEid and participate in the selfie contest. #Selfielelerecomingsoon A photo posted by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 1, 2015 at 11:51pm PDT

As one-third of the Khan trifecta of Bollywood, actor Salman Khan occupies a hard-won position at the very top of the filmy pecking order. Now 51, Salman has been responsible for some of the industry's biggest profit margins and also its biggest headlines. This year, Salman Khan delivered the massively successful, a wrestling movie in which he attempted a Haryanvi accent and played a character that was not simply a silver screen version of himself. Beforereleased, Salman disgraced himself by saying at a press meet that filming's gruelling wrestling scenes left him feeling "like a raped woman." His comment was met with outrage and he was summoned by women's panels but Salman refused to apologise. Last year, he was found not guilty in a hit-and-run case dating from 2002 by the Bombay High Court. It's safe to say he's had two blockbuster years in a row.It all began over 25 years ago with 1989's. The Sooraj Barjatya-directed blockbuster starred the-then 24-year-old son of Sholay writer Salim Khan and his first wife Salma. The young Salman had appeared in a supporting role inthe year before, but it wasthat propelled him overnight into the stratosphere of stardom. His debut as Bollywood hero, and his first tryst with the screen moniker Prem that was to become inextricably part of his Bollywood identity, earned the actor the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.Over the next few years, Salman Khan's career graph careened through highs and lows. He delivered triumphs in films like 1991's, 1994's, and 1999 hits Humand. During the Nineties, he also starred in the obscureand other forgotten films. Even the now-cult classic, with Salman and Aamir Khan playing a pair of hilarious slackers, was a box office flop when it released.The new millennium was a rinse and repeat of the Nineties story. He balanced hits likeandwith turkeys likeand. In fact, the hits were infrequent and punctuated with long periods of decline. Untiland Dabangg revived his box office fortunes in 2009 and 2010, Salman Khan's career seemed to be in dire need of the kiss of life. Luckily for him , the blockbusterand his own crowd-pleasing performance as alpha cop Chulbul Pandey helped Salman claw his way back to being top dog. From this position atop the box office Everest, he has ruled Bollywood ever since with every film released afterbringing in over Rs 100 crores -and Bodyguard in 2011;andin 2012; 2014's(even the reviled Jai Ho limped past the finish line); 2015'sand. And this year, there wasOn-screen, Salman can do no wrong - literally, because his trademark role is the defender of the oppressed and nemesis of the wicked. Off-screen, however, he has repeatedly been in trouble with the law. In May last year, he was handed a five-year sentence in a hit-and-run case, then had the sentence suspended by the High Court and was finally acquitted of all charges in December 2015.Salman Khan is also, at 51, Bollywood's most eligible bachelor. His chequered love life has seen relationships withheroine Aishwarya Rai, former model and beauty queen Sangeeta Bijlani and Pakistani actress Somy Ali. He is also reported to have dated actress Katrina Kaif, who remains a close friend. He is now reportedly dating Romanian model Iulia Vantur , with whom he attended Preity Zinta's wedding reception earlier this year and who is often photographed at Khan family dos.Salman commands not just box office crores but also a high degree of respect and friendship in Bollywood. He has mentored several young actors including Arjun Kapoor and Sooraj Pancholi, and is responsible for the debuts of actresses like Sonakshi Sinha and Daisy Shah. He has formed close friendships with actors like Aamir Khan and concluded a public six-year feud with Karan Arjun co-star Shah Rukh Khan in 2014. For his friend Karan Johar, Salman appeared on the special hundredth episode of Koffee With Karan this month.Salman, who runs an NGO called Being Human, is part of a large and very close knit family that includes, apart from his father and mother, stepmother Helen; brothers Arbaaz and Sohail; sisters Alvira and Arpita; and their husbands Atul Agnihotri and Aayush Sharma. His sisters often accompanied him to his court appearances.Last year, Salman starred in two high-profile films., directed by's Kabir Khan and co-starringheroine Kareena Kapoor.reunited the actor with Sooraj Barjatya, with who he collaborated onand. Both films were instant blockbusters, making over Rs 500 crore at home between them.This year,managed that amount on its own. Happy birthday, Salman Khan