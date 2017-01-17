Advertisement
Salman Khan Thanks Jackie Chan For Casting 'Chedi Singh' In Kung Fu Yoga

Kung Fu Yoga is a comedy drama featuring Jackie Chan and Indian actors Sonu Sood, Amyra Dastur and Disha Patani

  | January 17, 2017 20:46 IST (New Delhi)
Jackie Chan

Sonu Sood co-starred Salman Khan in Dabangg

Actor Salman Khan thanked Jackie Chan for casting 'Chedi Singh', Sonu Sood in the upcoming Indo-Sino film - comedy drama Kung Fu Yoga. Salman, 51, who has earlier worked with Sonu in 2010s Dabangg tweeted, "Thank you Jackie Chan for giving this film to my Chedi Singh, Sonu Sood. This is the coolest." Apart from Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood, Kung Fu Yoga also features actors Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles. The film's trailer was released last month, which revealed that Kung Fu Yoga is action-packed and full of comedy. The film features Jackie Chan as a professor of archaeology.

Here's what Salman wrote about his co-star Sonu Sood:
 

Sonu, 43, who plays Randall in Kung Fu Yoga said that he is happy that Indian talent is well accepted globally now. He told news agency IANS, "Indian actors are very well accepted on the foreign shores now. Many doors have opened. They have been given great roles. I am sure this new development will give many avenues to the actors. It is a great positive sign."

The Happy New Year actor's another foreign film Xuanzang, which released in April 26 was China's official pick for the 89th Academy Awards.

Watch the trailer of Kung Fu Yoga:
 


Kung Fu Yoga is part of the three-film agreement signed between India and China during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India. In the official song of the film, Jackie Chan can be seen performing like Bollywood songs. Farah Khan has choreographed the Hong Kong superstar. Kung Fu Yoga releases on February 3 in India.
 

