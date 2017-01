Salman Khan Thanks Jackie Chan For Casting 'Chedi Singh' In Kung Fu Yoga

Thank you @EyeOfJackieChan for giving this film to my Chedi Singh @SonuSood . This is the coolest : https://t.co/Nl0qk742pl ? Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 17, 2017

Actor Salman Khan thanked Jackie Chan for casting '', Sonu Sood in the upcoming Indo-Sino film - comedy drama Kung Fu Yoga . Salman, 51, who has earlier worked with Sonu in 2010stweeted, "Thank you Jackie Chan for giving this film to my, Sonu Sood. This is the coolest." Apart from Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood,also features actors Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles. The film's trailer was released last month, which revealed thatis action-packed and full of comedy. The film features Jackie Chan as a professor of archaeology.Here's what Salman wrote about his co-star Sonu Sood: Sonu, 43, who plays Randall in Kung Fu Yoga said that he is happy that Indian talent is well accepted globally now. He told news agency IANS, "Indian actors are very well accepted on the foreign shores now. Many doors have opened. They have been given great roles. I am sure this new development will give many avenues to the actors. It is a great positive sign."Theactor's another foreign film, which released in April 26 was China's official pick for the 89th Academy Awards.is part of the three-film agreement signed between India and China during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India. In the official song of the film, Jackie Chan can be seen performing like Bollywood songs. Farah Khan has choreographed the Hong Kong superstar.releases on February 3 in India.