Salman Khan Thanks Jackie Chan For Casting 'Chedi Singh' In Kung Fu Yoga

Here's what Salman wrote about his co-star Sonu Sood:
Thank you @EyeOfJackieChan for giving this film to my Chedi Singh @SonuSood . This is the coolest : https://t.co/Nl0qk742pl? Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 17, 2017
Sonu, 43, who plays Randall in Kung Fu Yoga said that he is happy that Indian talent is well accepted globally now. He told news agency IANS, "Indian actors are very well accepted on the foreign shores now. Many doors have opened. They have been given great roles. I am sure this new development will give many avenues to the actors. It is a great positive sign."
The Happy New Year actor's another foreign film Xuanzang, which released in April 26 was China's official pick for the 89th Academy Awards.
Kung Fu Yoga is part of the three-film agreement signed between India and China during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India. In the official song of the film, Jackie Chan can be seen performing like Bollywood songs. Farah Khan has choreographed the Hong Kong superstar. Kung Fu Yoga releases on February 3 in India.