Salman Khan To Co-Produce Akshay Kumar's Film With Karan Johar

Supremely excited to coproduce with @BeingSalmanKhan#SKF on a film starring @akshaykumar directed by Anurag Singh...releasing 2018! pic.twitter.com/QAUrcecxjx ? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 2, 2017

Filmmaker Karan Johar made a blockbuster announcement on January 3. Thedirector is all set to co-produce a film with Salman Khan which stars Akshay Kumar in lead. Sounds promising, right? "Truly a fraternity feeling when friends come together to make a special film," Karan wrote in a separate tweet after making the announcement. Just a day before Akshay Kumar had announced the four films he's currently busy with and all of which will release this year. And now, Akshay's dates-diary has allotted time for a fifth film which will release in 2018. Akshay Kumar is a very, very busy man.KJo's Dharma Productions and Salman's Salman Khan Films will back the film, which will be directed by Anurag Singh. Salman has producedandthrough SKF.Meanwhile, Akshay's films calendar for 2017 is as follows: first up isdirected by Subhash Kapoor, then he'll be seen inwith Bhumi Pednekar, then his much awaited film with Rajinikanth, titledwill release around Diwali and finally a film based on Arunachalam Muruganantham titled Pad-Man, which will be his wife Twinkle Khanna's first film as owner of Mrs FunnyBones Productions . The last will be directed by R Balki.Salman Khan, 51, has Kabir Khan'sand Ali Abbas Zafar'swith Katrina Kaif up his sleeve. Salman shot for the film in Ladakh and Manali with Chinese actress Zhu Zhu all through 2016 whileis still in scripting stage. The film is a sequel to, which featured the same cast with Kabir Khan as director.Karan Johar's last film as directorwas a hit and meanwhile, he is all set for the release ofandSalman Khan and Akshay Kumar have costarred in 2003 filmwhile Salman had a cameo in KJo's debut film. The trio was seen together recently at the event to launch the first look of. The event was hosted by Karan Johar while Salman was a surprise guest.