Salman Khan To Co-Produce Akshay Kumar's Film With Karan Johar

Salman Khan and Karan Johar will co-fund a film in which Akshay Kumar stars as lead

  | January 02, 2017 22:51 IST (New Delhi)
Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have co-starred in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Filmmaker Karan Johar made a blockbuster announcement on January 3. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director is all set to co-produce a film with Salman Khan which stars Akshay Kumar in lead. Sounds promising, right? "Truly a fraternity feeling when friends come together to make a special film," Karan wrote in a separate tweet after making the announcement. Just a day before Akshay Kumar had announced the four films he's currently busy with and all of which will release this year. And now, Akshay's dates-diary has allotted time for a fifth film which will release in 2018. Akshay Kumar is a very, very busy man.

Here's Karan Johar's announcement
 

KJo's Dharma Productions and Salman's Salman Khan Films will back the film, which will be directed by Anurag Singh. Salman has produced Dr Cabbie, Hero and Bajrangi Bhaijaan through SKF.

Meanwhile, Akshay's films calendar for 2017 is as follows: first up is Jolly LLB directed by Subhash Kapoor, then he'll be seen in Toilet Ek Prem Katha with Bhumi Pednekar, then his much awaited film with Rajinikanth, titled 2.0 will release around Diwali and finally a film based on Arunachalam Muruganantham titled Pad-Man, which will be his wife Twinkle Khanna's first film as owner of Mrs FunnyBones Productions. The last will be directed by R Balki.

Salman Khan, 51, has Kabir Khan's Tubelight and Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai with Katrina Kaif up his sleeve. Salman shot for the film in Ladakh and Manali with Chinese actress Zhu Zhu all through 2016 while Tiger Zinda Hai is still in scripting stage. The film is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger, which featured the same cast with Kabir Khan as director.

Karan Johar's last film as director Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was a hit and meanwhile, he is all set for the release of OK Jaanu, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dragon.

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have costarred in 2003 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi while Salman had a cameo in KJo's debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The trio was seen together recently at the event to launch the first look of 2.0. The event was hosted by Karan Johar while Salman was a surprise guest.

