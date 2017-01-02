Salman Khan To Co-Produce Akshay Kumar's Film With Karan Johar

Here's Karan Johar's announcement
Supremely excited to coproduce with @BeingSalmanKhan#SKF on a film starring @akshaykumar directed by Anurag Singh...releasing 2018! pic.twitter.com/QAUrcecxjx? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 2, 2017
KJo's Dharma Productions and Salman's Salman Khan Films will back the film, which will be directed by Anurag Singh. Salman has produced Dr Cabbie, Hero and Bajrangi Bhaijaan through SKF.
Meanwhile, Akshay's films calendar for 2017 is as follows: first up is Jolly LLB directed by Subhash Kapoor, then he'll be seen in Toilet Ek Prem Katha with Bhumi Pednekar, then his much awaited film with Rajinikanth, titled 2.0 will release around Diwali and finally a film based on Arunachalam Muruganantham titled Pad-Man, which will be his wife Twinkle Khanna's first film as owner of Mrs FunnyBones Productions. The last will be directed by R Balki.
Salman Khan, 51, has Kabir Khan's Tubelight and Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai with Katrina Kaif up his sleeve. Salman shot for the film in Ladakh and Manali with Chinese actress Zhu Zhu all through 2016 while Tiger Zinda Hai is still in scripting stage. The film is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger, which featured the same cast with Kabir Khan as director.
Karan Johar's last film as director Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was a hit and meanwhile, he is all set for the release of OK Jaanu, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dragon.
Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have costarred in 2003 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi while Salman had a cameo in KJo's debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The trio was seen together recently at the event to launch the first look of 2.0. The event was hosted by Karan Johar while Salman was a surprise guest.