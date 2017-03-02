Salman Khan To Play An Ageing Dancer In Remo D'Souza's Next

Salman Khan, who sweeps millions of hearts with his dance moves will be seen in Remo D'Souza's next dance drama, is training hard for his role. The ace choreographer-turned-director told DNA
in an interview that Salman is preparing for his next movie
with him and training hard to build a physique which suits his character. Remo
was quoted by DNA as saying: "He is undergoing training with my team. They are monitoring his diet and workout exercises. Each step requires a muscle for its movement and Salman is learning to use them accordingly." Salman, who has shed 18 kilos to play a wrestler in his last release Sultan
, is working out rigorously for a "supple and lean body". "Salman is building his core strength right now so as to build a supple and lean body. He needs to lose weight, become lithe and agile like dancers usually are. We haven't given him any hardcore dance steps yet, just the basic steps," Remo said in an interview with DNA.
While talking about Salman Khan's role in his yet-untitled dance drama, Remo D'Souza
told DNA that the Bollywood Bhaijaan
will be playing the role of an ageing dancer-father to a 13-year-old girl in the film. Remo D'Souza was quoted by DNA as saying: "He will also play a professionally trained dancer." Adding to this, ABCD: Any Body Can Dance
director shared his joy of working with Salman and told DNA, "It's a dream come true. I am a huge fan of Salman's. As of now, we don't know when we will start the shoot; we know it's after he completes Tiger Zinda Hai
and I hope it's this year."
The next project of Remo D'Souza starring Salman Khan will be released in 2018 and the actor will start shooting for the same once he finishes Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai
, which is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger
. Salman will next be seen in Kabir Khan's war-drama Tubelight
.