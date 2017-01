Salman Khan Will Dance To The Tunes Of Remo D'Souza In New Film

Salman Khan'sdance moves are usually always viral and make us get to the dance floor in no time. Choreographer and filmmaker Remo D'Souza, is all set to direct the 51-year-old actor in his upcoming dance drama, reported news agency IANS. "When you get to direct a person who is very close to you, nothing is better than that," said Remo. Salman Khan has worked with the choreographer for songs likeandfrom 2015's Remo D'Souza has previously helmed dance dramas in theseries of films.Talking about his upcoming project with Salman, Remo confessed to being a huge Salman fan and said he is looking forward to it, reported IANS. "Salman Khan is my favourite actor . It is always exciting and a new experience for me whenever I choreograph for him. I see myself as a big fan of Salman. He is very dear to me. And when you get to direct a person who is very close to you, nothing is better than that. I am very excited and hope the film starts soon," Remo told IANS.Remo also said that working with Salman will be a great experience for him: "Salman has worked in almost every genre. So I want to make a dance-based film with him. Hopefully, I will direct him for a dance drama. We have a great bonding which I realised during choreographing him. I feel there will be no difficulty in directing him," Remo told IANS.Remo D'Souza's last project as a director is Tiger Shroff's, which proved to be a box office dud. Remo made his debut as director with 2011'sand has a movie with Ajay Devgn in the pipeline. Remo has choreographed for films likeandMeanwhile, Kabir khan's next filmis keeping Salman Khan very busy. He will reportedly feature as a soldier in the film set during the Sino-Indian war of 1962. Salman was last seen inand also has the sequel oflined up.Salman Khan currently hosts controversial reality show(With IANS inputs)