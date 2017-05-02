Salman Khan Will Launch Brother-In-Law Aayush Sharma, Confirms Arpita

Mumbai Mirror also reported that Aayush has been regularly spotted at Karan's Dharma Productions office in Khar. Last week, Salman Khan also met KJo and Aayush.
Aayush Sharma married Arpita in November 2014 in a lavish ceremony at Hyderabad's Falaknuma Palace. The couple welcomed Ahil in 2016. Aayush and Arpita often accompany Salman Khan for his outdoor shooting schedules. They were with Salman while he filmed Kabir Khan' Tubelight in Manali.
Aayush Sharma is the son of Himachal Pradesh-based businessman-politician Anil Sharma. His grandfather was the former union communication minister and Congress leader Sukh Ram.
Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tubelight, which is directed by Kabir Khan. The film also stars his brother Sohail Khan and will release two days before Eid, on June 23. He is also busy filming Tiger Zinda Hai with Katrina Kaif. The film is a sequel of 2012's Ek Tha Tiger.