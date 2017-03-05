Salman Khan's Advice To Varun Dhawan For Judwaa 2: Listen To Your Director, Don't Be Over Smart

The first look of the film was shared by Varun earlier in February. Judwaa 2 also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. The actresses will take over from Karisma Kapoor and Rambha's role in the film.
Exclusive #Judwaa2 sept29. Raja and Prem.@taapsee@Asli_Jacqueline@NGEMovies.#firstlook.whose your pick? pic.twitter.com/pvzclXWu9N? Varun Badri Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 7, 2017
In Judwaa, Salman played the double role as Prem, the naive guy, while Raja, who was the street smart chap. In the second instalment, Varun will be seen as the 'new-age tapori. "It is sad that we don't make films on taporis anymore. There will be a big change in the character of Raja in the sequel. But I would not like to speak much about it. It is far different from what Salman did in the first film," Varun told PTI.
Except for actress Rambha, all lead actors of the original comic caper will be seen in the cameo in the sequel. "I cannot say anything about it right now because I want people to be surprised, especially by Salman Khan's character in Judwaa 2," he told PTI.
Varun had earlier revealed that Salman got a box full of baggy denim pants delivered to him, which will help him get into the skin of Raja in the film.
Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Judwaa 2 is set to release on September 29.
Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is prepping for the release of Badrinath Ki Dulhania opposite Alia Bhatt.
(With PTI inputs)