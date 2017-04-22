Salman Khan's Da-Bangg Tour: A Sneak Peek Into The Actor's Auckland Show

#Sydney ! #DaBanggTour #Salmankhan A post shared by SALMAN KHAN Team (@beingsalmankhanteam) on Apr 21, 2017 at 8:08pm PDT

#salmankhaninauckland #salu #salmankhan #dabangauckland #DaBangtour #superstarentrace #bollywoodsbest A post shared by kunal.sammie (@kunalsami) on Apr 22, 2017 at 2:16am PDT

#DaBanggTour #Auckland #NewZeland #HouseFull ! #Salmankhan #SparkArena A post shared by SALMAN KHAN Team (@beingsalmankhanteam) on Apr 21, 2017 at 3:26am PDT



Actress Bipasha Basu has also shared some of the videos of her performance with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. Here's a look.



And a sneakpeak to our show! @dabangnz Next stop Sydney A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Apr 21, 2017 at 6:55am PDT





#Repost @deannepanday with @repostapp . Huge success congrats team #Dabangg #dabanggNewZealand #DabanggTour #dabangnz A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Apr 21, 2017 at 7:34am PDT



Salman Khan will next be seen in the Sino-Indian war film Tubelight. The first look of the Kabir Khan film was launched last week, along with the teaser. The film also stars Chinese actress-model Zhu Zhu. Tubelight will release on Eid this year.

Actor Salman Khan, who is headlining an international tour, Da-Bangg, is all set to perform in Sydney, today. Pictures of him reaching Sydney have been doing the rounds on social media. And while the actor prepares for his rocking performance, Twitter has gone overboard with pictures and videos of his performance in Auckland. From welcoming the actor on stage with hoots and cheers, to a full house in Aukland - the event is being touted to be one of the biggest Bollywood tours in recent years on social media. Even the phrase 'DaBangg SALMAN in Sydney' has been trending on Twitter on Saturday, ahead of theactor's event. The Da-Bangg tour also feature actors Bipasha Basu, Prabhu Deva, Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha and rapper Baadshah. The event is being anchored by Manish Paul. Here are some glimpses of the event that are doing the rounds on social media.The actor made a spectacular entry with one of his most popular songs,and the phrase. He also danced toand. Take a look.