Salman Khan's Da-Bangg Tour: A Sneak Peek Into The Actor's Auckland Show

Actor Salman Khan, who is headlining an international tour, Da-Bangg, is all set to perform in Sydney, today. Pictures of him reaching Sydney have been doing the rounds on social media. And while the actor prepares for his rocking performance, Twitter has gone overboard with pictures and videos of his performance in Auckland. From welcoming the actor on stage with hoots and cheers, to a full house in Aukland - the event is being touted to be one of the biggest Bollywood tours in recent years on social media. Even the phrase 'DaBangg SALMAN in Sydney' has been trending on Twitter on Saturday, ahead of the Bajrangi Bhaijaan
actor's event. The Da-Bangg tour also feature actors Bipasha Basu, Prabhu Deva, Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha and rapper Baadshah. The event is being anchored by Manish Paul. Here are some glimpses of the event that are doing the rounds on social media.
The actor made a spectacular entry with one of his most popular songs, O O Jaane Jaana
and the phrase Swaagat Nahi Karoge Aap Humaara
. He also danced to Do You Wanna Partner
, Chori Chori
and Ek Garam Chai Ki Pyaali
. Take a look.
Actress Bipasha Basu has also shared some of the videos of her performance with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. Here's a look.
Salman Khan will next be seen in the Sino-Indian war film Tubelight. The first look of the Kabir Khan film was launched last week, along with the teaser. The film also stars Chinese actress-model Zhu Zhu. Tubelight will release on Eid this year.