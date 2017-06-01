Salman Khan's Ex-Manager Will Now Handle Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan and Reshma Shetty are believed to have ended their partnership after the two had differences about him making an appearance to help out ventures run by his brothers. Salman is now being managed by brother Sohail, who accompanied him on the Dabangg tour that recently concluded.
Last night, Akshay Kumar left for Florida for a family holiday with his teenaged son, Aarav. After Florida, the two will go to London, where his wife Twinkle and daughter Nitara will join them. Twinkle is currently on holiday in Paris. On June 8, the family of four will be together in London to celebrate Dimple Kapadia's 60th birthday, Twinkle's sister Rinke will also join them.
After coming back Akshay Kumar will start the promotions of his next film Toilet - Ek Prem Katha, which is scheduled to release on August 11.