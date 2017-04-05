Salman Khan's Family Are Welcoming, Says Iulia Vantur

Salman Khan, 51, and Iulia Vantur, 36, have reportedly been dating for some time now and while they've never admitted to a romance, Iulia is pretty much a fixture by his side. On being asked about Salman, Iulia told mid-day, "It should be private. I understand the curiosity and am used to it." Things between the rumoured couple seem to have improved since last year when Iulia was reported to have been upset about Salman's commitment to his bachelorhood.
Iulia Vantur is soon going to debut in Bollywood as a singer. She recorded her first song, titled Every Night And Day, with music composer Himesh Reshammiya, one of Salman's proteges, on Tuesday night. Of the song Every Night And Day, Iulia told mid-day, "I have surprised myself too by choosing to pursue singing. I had no plans of working in Bollywood, because I have a successful showbiz career in Romania. But once I visited India, I kept coming back and people around me encouraged me to do this."
Watch Iulia sing Every Night And Day:
Meanwhile, check out the pictures of Salman Khan's family vacation here:
Salman and Iulia were colour coordinated in blue, as they returned with the entire family to Mumbai from Maldives.
Salman Khan joined Ahil's birthday celebrations a little late as he was shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai. Soon after wrapping the first schedule of the film in Austria, the actor flew out to be with his family and Iulia in the Maldives. Salman Khan's next film Tubelight releases during Eid this year and Tiger Zinda Hai is scheduled for a Christmas release.