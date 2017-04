Salman Khan's Family Are Welcoming, Says Iulia Vantur

Everywhere #everynightandday #song #himeshreshammiya #beautiful #beach #singing #shooting #musicvideo # @realhimesh A post shared by Iulia Vantur Official Account (@vanturiulia) on Apr 4, 2017 at 12:00am PDT

Actor Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Romanian TV presenter Iulia Vantur , who recently joined the family on their vacation in the Maldives, has sung praises of the Khans to mid-day . "The Khan family is so beautiful. I really admire them; they are united and welcoming. Their doors are always open for everyone," Iulia told mid-day . That's hard to argue with given the many friends the Khans treat as family and are photographed at all their gatherings - among them, Salman's rumoured exes Katrina Kaif and Sangeeta Bijlani. The Maldives holiday , however, was a more exclusive affair and marked the first birthday of Salman's nephew Ahil, son of his sister Arpita Khan and her husband Ayush Sharma. Salman Khan, 51, and Iulia Vantur, 36, have reportedly been dating for some time now and while they've never admitted to a romance, Iulia is pretty much a fixture by his side. On being asked about Salman, Iulia told mid-day , "It should be private. I understand the curiosity and am used to it." Things between the rumoured couple seem to have improved since last year when Iulia was reported to have been upset about Salman's commitment to his bachelorhood. Iulia Vantur is soon going to debut in Bollywood as a singer. She recorded her first song, titled, with music composer Himesh Reshammiya, one of Salman's proteges, on Tuesday night. Of the song, Iulia told mid-day , "I have surprised myself too by choosing to pursue singing. I had no plans of working in Bollywood, because I have a successful showbiz career in Romania. But once I visited India, I kept coming back and people around me encouraged me to do this."Watch Iulia singMeanwhile, check out the pictures of Salman Khan's family vacation here:Salman and Iulia were colour coordinated in blue, as they returned with the entire family to Mumbai from Maldives.Salman Khan joined Ahil's birthday celebrations a little late as he was shooting for. Soon after wrapping the first schedule of the film in Austria, the actor flew out to be with his family and Iulia in the Maldives. Salman Khan's next filmreleases during Eid this year andis scheduled for a Christmas release.